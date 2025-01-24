What is Nick Sirianni's Eagles salary? Exploring Philadelphia HC's contract

Nick Sirianni has done a fine job since the Philadelphia Eagles hired him to coach the team in 2021. This season, the Eagles have made it to the NFC championship game and have an excellent opportunity of winning the Super Bowl.

With Sirianni doing an excellent job at hand in Philly, fans have grown curious to learn more about his contract with the Eagles.

According to reports, Sirianni signed a five-year, $35 million contract with the Eagles when he joined them in 2021. He earns an average annual salary of $7 million and is tied to the franchise through the 2025 season.

In his four seasons, Sirianni has led the Eagles to the postseason. In the 2022 season, Philly clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and made it to the Super Bowl. However, the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season, Sirianni won his second NFC East title with the Eagles. Now, he wants to win the Super Bowl. However, Philly has an intriguing challenge against the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game.

Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC championship game

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday. Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles qualified for the playoffs by clinching the NFC East. Sirianni's team then crushed the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the wild-card round. Philly beat the LA Rams 28-22 in the divisional round to qualify for the conference championship round.

This is Sirianni's second time leading the Eagles to the NFC championship game. This season, Philly will face rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' and his Commanders team, which has looked solid in the playoffs.

Here's a look at the TV broadcast and live streaming details for the Eagles-Commanders NFC championship game.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

