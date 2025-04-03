What positions do the 49ers need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Kyle Shanahan and Co. in 2025 NFL draft

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of work ahead of them in the three weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL draft, following a relatively calm free agency that saw the departure of several important players. The team should focus on drawing up how it plans to build its roster in the draft.

The 49ers will have the No. 11 overall selection and have a total of 11 draft picks, which is enough capital to cover the team's most obvious roster gaps.

Let's take a look at which positions the Niners should prioritize in the upcoming draft.

Positions of need for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 draft

1) Defensive tackle

Three of the 49ers' 2024 defensive tackle options — Javon Hargrave (Minnesota Vikings), Maliek Collins (Cleveland Browns) and Leonard Floyd (Atlanta Falcons)— have already left the organization this offseason.

San Francisco's options are Evan Anderson, Kalia Davis, Jordan Elliott and Kevin Givens. The defensive lineman position is most pressing need heading into the 2025 NFL draft since there isn't an obvious starter among the available options.

The team's fans should expect the 49ers to select more than one defensive tackle in the draft to capitalize on a strong draft class at the position.

Kenneth Grant of Michigan, Tyleik Williams of Ohio State, Mason Graham of Michigan, Walter Nolen of Ole Miss and T.J. Sanders of South Carolina are a few players who might be available for San Francisco in the draft.

2) Offensive tackle

Finding a future left tackle should be a top priority for the 49ers, especially as Trent Williams, who is frequently injured, will turn 37 in July.

Additionally, two offensive tackle options from last year, Charlie Heck (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Jaylon Moore (Kansas City Chiefs), have left the team this offseason.

3) Defensive end

Another key area of need for San Francisco is the edge rusher position. With this year's draft class deep at the defensive end position, the 49ers should try to find a long-term answer.

They may want to acquire their new edge rusher in the first round when prospects like Georgia's Mykel Williams and Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart could be accessible. Alternatively, they might wait until the second round to select Jack Sawyer or JT Tuimoloau, both from Ohio State.

4) Linebacker

Three linebackers have left the San Francisco 49ers in free agency this offseason: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (New York Giants), De'Vondre Campbell and Dre Greenlaw (Denver Broncos).

The team might want to count on Dee Winters to make the big leap in 2025, but following a mixed 2024 campaign, it's unclear if the third-year linebacker is ready for a leading position.

San Francisco needs to select someone in the draft to be safer, and two candidates who appear suited for the position are Jeffrey Bassa of Oregon and Chris Paul Jr. of Ole Miss.

5) Running back

Jordan Mason left the San Francisco 49ers this offseason when he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. The team also traded Deebo Samuel, who contributed 42 rushes last season despite being primarily a wide receiver.

It is expected that the 49ers will select a running back at some point, considering the bad injury records of Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo, as well as the depth and skill in this year's draft. Dylan Sampson of Tennessee, Bhayshul Tuten of Virginia Tech and Jaydon Blue of Texas are excellent options for them in the later rounds of the draft.

