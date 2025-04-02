What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears pulled off arguably the biggest coaching move of this offseason. They snagged Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions and made him their new head coach.

The defensive guru was the crown jewel of the coaching cycle, and he'll now be tasked with getting the best out of Caleb Williams and Co. The Bears have a flawed roster, and the next step to ensuring that they contend is acing the upcoming draft.

With that in mind, let's look at the Bears' draft needs and how they can fill up the needs in the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

What positions do the Chicago Bears need to draft?

5. Tight End

Caleb Williams could use a new tight end in the 2025 season. Modern tight ends are a cheat code in the NFL and provide a safety blanket for quarterbacks.

The 2025 NFL Draft is filled with top-notch tight ends, and it's viewed as one of the deepest for the position in recent years. The Bears could take a chance on Georgia Bulldogs TE Benjamin Yurosek.

Yurosek is a dynamic pass catcher and a great blocker. Plus, his experience with a championship-caliber team at Georgia could prove important on a Bears side lacking winners.

4. Safety

The Chicago Bears have no safeties under contract for 2026. Hence, it's important that they stock up on talent at the position.

Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. looks like the archetypical Ben Johnson player.

Of course, it's important to note that Winston played just three games last season due to an ACL injury. However, he was viewed as a Day 1 pick at the start of the season. The potential is there, and Johnson could be the one to unlock it.

3. Running Back

The Bears need a running mate for D’Andre Swift. Ben Johnson knows all about the effectiveness of a two-back system from his time with the Detroit Lions.

Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins could be the perfect pick. Judkins excels with trucking down the field, bruising past linebackers, and punishing any defender in his way. He could be the Knuckles to Swift's Sonic in Chicago.

Expand Tweet

2. Edge Rusher

The Bears' lack of elite edge rushers put to bed any chances of the team reaching the playoffs. They need to invest in the position, considering the quarterback talent in the NFC North.

One edge rusher with a solid upside is Tyler Baron. The Hurricanes product showcased his elite potential in the 2024 college football season, where he racked up 5 1/2 sacks with Miami.

Baron has the size (6-5, 258 pounds) and speed (4.62 40-yard dash) to thrive at the next level.

1. Offensive Lineman

Caleb Williams was running for cover too many times in his rookie season. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was sacked 68 times, and it's a pleasant surprise that he didn't get a major injury.

The Bears need to invest in a versatile offensive lineman on Day 1 of the 2025 draft. Step in, Armand Membou. The Missouri Tigers offensive lineman is one of the best prospects in this year's draft.

Membou is versatile enough to play tackle and guard, plus his 4.91-second 40-yard dash seems absurd for a 6-foot-4, 332-pounder. Getting Membou could ensure a tackle/guard position for the next decade of Bears football.

