What positions do the Bills need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Josh Allen’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills need to address a few spots during the upcoming three-day draft event, which is scheduled to start on April 24 at Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ad

The Bills may once again use the draft to add some of the best players available, based on their board, after adding layers to the roster and filling the team's needs through free agency.

Most of the Bills' requirements aren't as pressing as they were before free agency, but they will still look to use the draft to bolster the squad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Positions of need for the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1 Cornerback

Perhaps the most pressing position of need for the Buffalo Bills going into the 2025 NFL Draft is cornerback. They still need a player who can slot in the starting lineup alongside Christian Benford even after adding Dane Jackson on a one-year contract in free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Edge rusher

The Buffalo Bills will be smart to use one early-round slot to acquire a possible long-term contributor at defensive end, given the depth of the defensive end draft class. A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa are still reliable options at the position, but two of them will be free agents next offseason.

Adding a younger player to the position in the draft will offer security and potentially ease the transition if Buffalo is forced to let go of Bosa or Epenesa in 2026.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Defensive tackle

The Buffalo Bills may be able to select some of the best defensive tackles in the later rounds of the 2025 draft class, as the position is also quite deep.

Buffalo could take advantage of the draft opportunity to strengthen the line with another player, even though it brought some depth and rotational quality to the defensive tackle department on short-term contracts in free agency.

The Bills could target defensive tackles like Joshua Farmer of Florida State, Tyleik Williams of Ohio State, Deone Walker of Kentucky, Darius Alexander of Toledo and Alfred Collins of Texas after the first round.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Wide receiver

It would seem that the Buffalo Bills are secure at wide receiver after drafting Keon Coleman last year, signing Khalil Shakir to an extension this offseason and acquiring Joshua Palmer in free agency. But they still don't have a clear WR1 who would be the top target for quarterback Josh Allen in offense.

The Bills should also look to add depth players to significantly complement the recently acquired Palmer.

Ad

Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane, who finished his final two years in college with the Hokies with 79 catches for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns, met the Bills on a top-30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 Safety

The Buffalo Bills should consider drafting a safety with range and ball abilities, as they need to inject more athleticism and playmaking abilities to their defensive scheme.

The defense would have a strong trio of safeties to use if they add a top player in the draft to complement Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop. Additionally, the Bills' secondary would have depth, thanks to Darrick Forrest and Damar Hamlin, who will serve as backups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.