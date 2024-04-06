What positions do the Bills need to draft? Exploring Buffalo's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting place in the 2024 NFL season. The franchise is a perennial postseason contender, but despite the stars on its roster, it has yet to reach the Super Bowl. Hence, Sean McDermott has been compelled to make some difficult decisions.

Ahead of the 2024 Draft, the Bills have three positions that need urgent attention: wide receiver, safety, and defensive end. This article examines how the Bills can fulfil their Draft needs and stay competitive in 2024. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Breaking down Buffalo Bills' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1. Wide receiver

The Buffalo Bills traded away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and lost Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. They've arguably strengthened playoff rivals and their wide receiver room has not looked so barren since Josh Allen's rookie season.

Hence, strengthening the wide receiver position is a priority ahead of this year's Draft. The Bills possess the 28th overall pick in the upcoming Draft, and they need to use this pick on a WR1-caliber pass catcher. Adonai Mitchell or Xavier Worthy could be available late on Day 1, with both wideouts having star potential.

2. Safety

Losing franchise icons Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer got to sting, but the Bills must dust up and find at least one long-term replacement via the Draft. While Mike Edwards and Taylor Rapp are decent safeties, you can never get enough talent in that position.

The Bills will likely use their first-round pick on a wide receiver, so the safety position will likely be addressed in Round 2. The Bills could take a closer look at Washington State safety Jaden Hicks. Hicks is versatile, and his skill set could provide the Bills with a new dimension in the safety department.

3. Defensive end

The Von Miller signing looks worse by the day, and the Bills have a gaping hole at the defensive end position. Every serious postseason contender has star defensive ends (who are fit), and Sean McDermott should know the position's importance.

Ahead of the Draft, the Bills should look at underrated defensive ends who'll be available after the first round. They couldn't go wrong with a prospect like Kansas' Austin Booker. Booker has a phenomenal first step, and his stature should translate well into the league. He'll have the chance to learn from Von Miller for at least one season before potentially becoming a nailed-on starter in Buffalo.