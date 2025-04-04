What positions do the Chargers need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Justin Herbert and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Modified Apr 04, 2025 21:18 GMT
The 2025 NFL Draft gets underway on April 24. The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a stellar first season under Jim Harbaugh, winning 11 games in the regular season and finishing second in the AFC West. Now, the team will try to build on that success in 2025, and they need to draft well to do it.

Los Angeles has 10 total selections and the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here, we'll examine the positions the Bolts should target for improvement when the draft begins later this month.

Positions of need for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft

1) Wide receiver

Given that wide receiver is a paramount concern for the Los Angeles Chargers, it is likely they will utilize their first-round pick to acquire a player in that position.

The Chargers need more talent in that department to give quarterback Justin Herbert offensive weapons. The Bolts were weak in this aspect in 2024, except for Ladd McConkey, who had already started garnering significant coverage attention from opposing teams towards the end of his first season.

The Chargers lost out on a number of top receivers in free agency, including Stefon Diggs, who signed with the New England Patriots, and Davante Adams, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams. They will now make sure to bring one in the draft.

Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona is a suitable option for the Chargers if they decide to select a receiver with their No. 22 overall pick because of his stature, strong hands and ability to make contested catches.

2) Defensive lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers require reinforcement for their interior defensive line in the draft following the departure of Poona Ford, who joined the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.

Ford's production at the position will need to be replaced by the Bolts, and at the moment, they lack a clutch player on the roster who can do that.

They may wait and still find potential later in the draft because of the depth of this class at that position, which is positive news for the franchise.

3) Tight end

The Los Angeles Chargers brought in Will Dissly in free agency last offseason, and they have made a similar signing this offseason again, bringing in veteran tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency.

The Chargers still lack a reliable pass-catching outlet at tight end despite having two useful players in Conklin and Dissly. The team should prioritize filling that gap in the draft.

They have been frequently linked with Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland in the run-up to the NFL draft. Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network also reports that they have planned to invite Mason Taylor of LSU on a top-30 visit.

4) Running back

The Los Angeles Chargers have lost two running backs this offseason: J.K. Dobbins, who was not re-signed after his contract expired, and Gus Edwards, who was cut.

Despite having already signed Najee Harris in free agency, the Bolts may still need to add a young, speedy rusher, and they will be spoilt with options in this year's talented running back draft class.

5) Edge rusher

The Chargers cut the frequently injured Joey Bosa early in the offseason in an attempt to free up more salary space, and he later signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Chargers need additional depth at this position even though they still have Bud Dupree, Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack on their roster. They will have to use the NFL draft to acquire a fourth edge rusher.

Habib Timileyin

Edited by Ribin Peter
