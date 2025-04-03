What positions do the Commanders need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Jayden Daniels and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories of the 2024/25 season. They posted a 12-5 regular-season record and made it all the way to the NFC championship game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and his maiden Pro Bowl nod. The Commanders look set for the long haul under head coach Dan Quinn, and next up is the 2025 NFL Draft.

What that in mind, let's look at the Commanders' positional needs in the lead up to the 2025 NFL draft.

What positions do the Washington Commanders need to draft?

3. Wide Receiver

Terry McLaurin and the recently acquired Deebo Samuel are on expiring contracts. Hence, it's important that the Commanders get a high-potential pass catcher in this year's draft.

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams is a player who could thrive in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Williams is a fast, twitchy and versatile pass catcher.

He thrived in the 2025 Senior Bowl against some of the most polished defensive backs in the country. Williams could be a great late draft pick up for the Commanders, and a new weapon for Jayden Daniels.

2. Cornerback

The Philadelphia Eagles relentlessly targeted the Washington Commanders' secondary in their NFC championship game loss. The team could use reinforcements, specifically at the cornerback position.

Louisville's Quincy Riley could be a marvelous addition in this year's draft. The lockdown cornerback has the mentality needed to thrive at the next level.

Riley is scheduled for a Top 30 visit with the Commanders, so it's clear that the franchise likes what they see. The turnover enforcer could be a starting caliber CB in Washington in no time.

1. Edge Rusher

The Washington Commanders lost star edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and his 10.5 sacks in the offseason. Hence, there's a gaping hole to fill heading into the draft.

UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo could be a solid replacement for Fowler Jr., and he could be available early on Day 2 of the draft. Oladejo thrived with the Bruins and was a quarterback's worst nightmare, earning comparisons with Micah Parsons.

Oladejo could learn a lot from Dan Quinn, who coached Parsons while at Dallas. He has a solid upside and the ability to do some damage in the 2025 regular season.

