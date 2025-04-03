What positions do the Cowboys need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Dak Prescott and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys missed out on the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. The franchise had a year to forget due to injuries, poor form and lack of depth at numerous positions.

Ad

However, a new season is on the horizon, and therefore, there is another chance for the Dallas Cowboys to end their nearly three decades-long Super Bowl drought. With the draft around the corner, let's look at the Cowboys' positional needs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What positions do the Dallas Cowboys need to draft?

3. Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys have two Pro Bowl-caliber cornerbacks on their roster, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. However, both players have missed significant time due to injury in the past two seasons. This puts a dent in their otherwise top-tier talent and places a premium on finding a reliable backup CB.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cowboys have two picks in the third round, and could use the pick on East Carolina product Shavon Revel. Ravel is one of the most athletic cornerbacks in his class, and he's versatile enough to line up all over the secondary.

Ad

Of course, it's important to note that Ravel missed most of the 2024 college football season because of a torn ACL. That's the only reason he'll fall into Day 2. Hence, the Cowboys can get a first-round caliber ball hawk in the third round, and develop him into one of the better CBs in the NFC.

2. Wide Receiver

Dak Prescott should be back in 2025, and there's a good chance that he'll remain as effective as before he suffered the season-ending hamstring injury. However, he'll need a speedy option alongside perennial Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb.

Ad

The Cowboys can give Prescott a new weapon by drafting Oregon's Tez Johnson. Johnson was coached by the Cowboys' new wide receiver coach, Junior Adams. Hence, there's a great chance that he'll bring out the best in the silky route runner.

Johnson has the uncanny ability to get open. That's a skill set that could unlock passing lanes for Prescott, and give the Cowboys a top-notch one-two punch in the upcoming season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

1. Running Back

It's perhaps the worst-kept secret in the NFL that the Dallas Cowboys need to draft a running back. The team hasn't had a top-tier player at the position since Tony Pollard was allowed to depart in free agency, which is rather surprising considering the Cowboys' history of elite runners.

The obvious goal will be to select Ashton Jeanty in Round 1. However, there's a great chance that Jeanty will be off the board by the 12th overall pick.

Hence, if the Boise State superstar is off the board, then Jerry Jones should take a closer look at Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins. The national championship-winning RB has the tools needed to be a plus starter at the professional level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.