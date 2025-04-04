What positions do the Giants need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Russell Wilson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

Expect the New York Giants, who own the third overall pick this year, to fnalize their draft board and figure out where they might acquire players to cover their remaining needs as the 2025 NFL draft approaches.

After finishing 3-14 last season, the Giants, led by coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, are preparing to enter a crucial 2025 campaign. The plus side for New York is that this draft class is strong at spots like interior defensive line, edge rusher and offensive tackle, where the Giants have clear needs.

Here, we examine which positions the team should focus on bolstering in the draft.

Positions of need for the New York Giants

#1 Quarterback

The New York Giants acquired two experienced quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, in free agency after cutting ties with former first-round pick Daniel Jones in the middle of the 2024 campaign.

However, the Giants still need to find a long-term solution at quarterback, so their plans to choose a future signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft shouldn't be impacted by Wilson and Winston's moderate shorter-term commitments.

The Giants may select Shedeur Sanders of Colorado with the third overall pick if they see him as a franchise quarterback. After that, Sanders might spend his rookie season behind Wilson and Winston until the team decides he's ready.

They may also decide to add a quarterback later in the draft, where they could pick one of Tyler Shough (Louisville), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) or Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).

#2 Defensive lineman

The Giants should will have a stronger defensive line depth next season after acquiring some experienced depth in free agency, like Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter.

However, they are still looking for a starting-caliber defender to complement Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line; so, fans should expect the Giants to identify a player capable of fulfilling that role in the draft.

Mason Graham of Michigan is a defensive tackle they could select with their first-round slot. But the Giants could also spend a Day 2 pick on any of the following players: Alfred Collins of Texas, Shemar Turner of Texas A&M, Tyleik Williams of Ohio State, Walter Nolen of Ole Miss and Derrick Harmon of Oregon.

#3 Offensive lineman

As evidenced by their decision to re-sign 35-year-old Van Roten, the New York Giants were happy to retain the players they had and made no significant offensive line free-agent signings.

Considering that, it's anticipated that the Giants will attempt to fortify the position in the draft. They could select one of Georgia's Tate Ratledge, Purdue's Marcus Mbow, Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea or Ohio State's Donovan Jackson in rounds two or three of the draft.

#4 Edge rusher

The New York Giants might relieve some of the increased demands on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns if they select a top edge rusher in the draft. That would help both players stay healthy as the season progresses.

Abdul Carter of Penn State reportedly spoke with the Giants following his recent pro day. He would be a tempting prospect for them if they choose not to select a quarterback with their No. 3 overall pick.

#5 Running back

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round of last year's draft, and he had a successful rookie campaign. Although there's no assurance, the team will hope that he will continue to improve in 2025.

Although Devin Singletary is also a reliable veteran running back option for New York, the Giants might use more running back depth.

Given the abundance of strong running backs in this year's class, the Giants should think about utilizing a pick to roll the dice on one, even though they have more pressing needs to fill than at running back.

