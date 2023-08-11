What is the price of NFL+ Premium subscription? List of features for 2023 football season revealed

NFL+ Premium is the league’s over-the-top subscription service for football fans in the United States. It is the latest iteration of broadcast service to American viewers. In 2003, NFL Field Pass streamed radio broadcasts of NFL games in partnership with RealNetworks. That service was renamed NFL Audio Pass.

NFL Game Pass was launched three years later, allowing fans outside the United States to stream games live or on-demand. In 2008, Audio Pass was merged with NFL Game Rewind to form the U.S. version of Game Pass.

It was then combined with the league’s mobile streaming rights to create NFL+. Meanwhile, DAZN holds the rights to distribute Game Pass’ international version.

How much is the NFL+ Premium subscription?

NFL+ Premium is worth $14.99 monthly and $79.99 annually. The current yearly fee is 20 percent lower than the regular $99.99.

While the 2023 subscription fees are higher than last year’s, it has additional features. This year, an NFL+ Premium subscription will include the NFL Network and NFL Redzone for the first time. The former is the league’s 24/7 dedicated channel which features original programs like NFL GameDay and Good Morning Football.

Meanwhile, Scott Hanson hosts NFL RedZone, a program that features every touchdown from every Sunday game. It cuts from one stadium to another as big plays and scoring highlights happen. Having this feature is a game-changer because it can only be previously accessed through DirecTV or YouTubeTV.

More importantly, NFL+ Premium provides access to local and primetime games during the regular season and the playoffs. Subscribers can watch the games live on their computer or any mobile device. Live game audio is also accessible via the team’s radio broadcasting partners.

The Premium subscription also offers full and condensed ad-free game replays. This subscription tier also provides access to All-22 Coaches Film to witness plays like how coordinators and head coaches review them. The Coaches Film comes in full and condensed versions.

It also includes access to NFL Films’ award-winning content library, especially America’s Game. There’s also a standard NFL+ subscription worth $6.99 monthly or $49.99 annually. However, it doesn’t include game replays and NFL RedZone.

How can fans outside the United States watch NFL games?

DAZN owns the rights to stream NFL games to international fans after signing a long-term global deal. Initially, DAZN was NFL’s Game Pass partner in Canada only. It will bring all NFL action to fans worldwide, excluding the United States and China.

Existing Game Pass International fans have received notifications about the subscription transfer. They have the option to pay the annual amount or make four installments.