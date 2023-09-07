What is the PUP list in the NFL? All you need to know about ins and outs of regulations for injured players 

The Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list in the NFL is a designation used by teams to assess the status of players who are dealing with injuries or undergoing rehabilitation. Players placed on the PUP list are unable to participate in team practices or games for a specified period.

It's a crucial tool for NFL teams to evaluate their players' readiness. Let us discover who has made the PUP list in 2023 and familiarize yourself with the accompanying regulations.

Which players have been added to the PUP list in 2023?

Within the league, injuries are an inevitable part of an athlete's journey. Whether incurred during rigorous practice sessions or high-stakes in-game moments, some players find themselves placed on the PUP list for the current season.

Let's take a closer look at the notable names who have been added to the list:

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray

Buffalo Bills

EDGE Von Miller

Carolina Panthers

G Austin Corbett

Cincinnati Bengals

OT La’el Collins

Denver Broncos

EDGE Baron Browning

Green Bay Packers

CB Eric Stokes

Houston Texans

OT Charlie Heck

Indianapolis Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars

EDGE Dawuane Smoot

Los Angeles Chargers

WR Jalen Guyton

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Miami Dolphins

CB Nik Needham

New England Patriots

EDGE Trey Flowers

S Cody Davis

New York Giants

CB Aaron Robinson

New York Jets

S Jarrick Bernard-Converse

San Francisco 49ers

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Seattle Seahawks

DT Austin Faoliu

DT Bryan Mone

Tennessee Titans

CB Caleb Farley

What Is the NFL PUP list?

The NFL's PUP list is a classification for players dealing from football-related injuries. It comprises two categories: active/PUP and reserve/PUP. Those on active/PUP can engage in team activities but not actual practice sessions.

Initially part of the 90-man roster, they can be removed from the list during camp but if they do so they can't return. If still on the list during final roster cuts, they transition to reserve/PUP, get released, or traded. Otherwise, they're counted in the 53-man roster.

What are the NFL PUP list rules?

Let us break down the key points for a comprehensive understanding of NFL PUP list and its functioning:

I can place a player on the PUP list at any time before the start of the regular season.

By the 53-man roster cutdown deadline, teams must decide whether to move a player from the PUP list to the Reserve/PUP list.

Players on the Reserve/PUP list must miss at least the first four games of the season.

After the four-game absence, players on the Reserve/PUP list can begin practicing. Teams have a three-week window to decide whether to activate the player to the 53-man roster.

If a player is not activated to the 53-man roster by the deadline, he must remain on the Reserve/PUP list for the rest of the season.

Players who are placed on the PUP list during training camp can be activated to the active roster at any time during camp.

Players on the PUP list are paid their full salary.

The PUP list is a way for teams to keep injured players on their roster without having them count against the 53-man roster. This allows teams to give their injured players more time to recover without having to release them or place them on injured reserve.

What is the difference between PUP and NFI designations?

The PUP list is for players who are injured during football activities. This includes injuries that occurred during training camp, pre-season games, or the regular season.

The The Non-Football Injury or Illness list (NFI) list is for players who are injured outside of football activities. This includes injuries that occurred during the offseason, while the player was away from the team, or during a recreational activity.

Players on the PUP list do not count against the team's 53-man roster. However, they must miss at least the first four games of the season. Players on the NFI list do count against the team's 53-man roster. However, they can begin practicing after six weeks.

Teams can pay players on the PUP list their full salary. However, they can choose not to pay players on the NFI list their full salary.