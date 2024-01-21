What radio station is the Bills-Chiefs game on? Details on NFL Divisional Round's Playoff Game Coverage

The Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in a divisional round matchup.

Without a doubt, the two teams rank among the NFL's top teams. They both have outstanding quarterbacks, in addition to having talented players at several other important positions. Which of them makes it to the AFC championship game is still up in the air.

How to listen to Bills vs. Chiefs on radio

There will be a struggle for dominance, explosive plays, and football genius when the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs square off in today's much-awaited divisional round match.

Fans can tune in to Westwood One Sports for the national coverage of the game if they want to hear it on the radio. The broadcast team will consist of play-by-play reporter Kevin Harlan, analyst Mike Mayock and sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Those staying in Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester and Syracuse can tune in to the game via WGR550 (550 AM) and Fan 590 (590 AM), two of the Bills Radio Networks. Commentary there will be handled by Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter), Eric Wood (analyst) and Chris Brown (play-by-play reports).

Other NFL fans can keep up with the game on Chiefs Radio Networks like WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) if they're in Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Illinois, South Dakota, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. The play-by-play reporter will be Mitch Holthus, while the analyst will be Danan Hughes. The sideline reporter will be Josh Klingler.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs?

A position in the AFC championship game is up for grabs when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. In addition to being Patrick Mahomes' first road playoff contest since entering the NFL, this game will pit him against a well-known foe. The talented quarterback has triumphed twice in his career while facing the Bills in the postseason.

After winning the AFC East for the fourth time in a row, the Bills are in blistering form going into the matchup.

The Chiefs and Bills will square off in an AFC playoff game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. CBS will broadcast the game, with play-by-play reporter Jim Nantz, color commentator Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson providing analysis.

Below are the highlights of all the information you need to enjoy the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: Paramount+