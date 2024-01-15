What radio station is the Bills-Steelers game on? Details on AFC Wild-card Round's Playoff game coverage

The Buffalo Bills will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crunch AFC wild-card game in the 2023–24 season. The Bills have a home advantage for this game, and their fans will be optimistic about a win against Mike Tomlin's side.

The AFC wild-card round matchup can be heard on Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM) or its flagship station: Fan 590 (590 AM). Steelers fans can catch the game on the Steelers Nation Network (WDVE 102.5 FM) or its flagship station, WBGG 970 AM.

The Buffalo broadcast team consists of Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (reporter). Bill Hingrove (play-by-play) and Craig Wolfley (analyst) are on the Steelers broadcast.

Bills vs Steelers injury report for wild-card round

According to the Buffalo Bills website, the hosts will be without wide receiver Gabe Davis and safety Taylor Rapp for this game. Both players are dealing with injuries and couldn't attend any training sessions this week.

Also, the Bills are currently sweating on the fitness of linebacker Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Rasul Douglas. Both players started the week as injury risks and are currently listed as questionable for the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they'll be without arguably their best player for the most important game of the season. Steelers star OLB T.J. Watt is out with a knee injury sustained in the season finale. Watt's presence will be sorely missed.

Furthermore, the rest of the Steelers squad is fit and ready to play against the Bills. The other players on the injury report aren't assigned, so there's a high probability they'll be available for action.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Wild-card Game

The Buffalo Bills ended the season on a high and snagged a divisional title. That has earned them a date against Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers side, a team famed for their tenacity and stellar run game.

As for the Steelers, they'll be entering this game on the back of a hard-fought wild-card berth. The franchise was written off early in the season, but they rode the back of some unexpected victories to maintain their head coach's proud reputation of always having a winning regular season record. Then comes a chance to take down one of the top teams in the AFC in the playoffs.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

When: Monday, January 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET