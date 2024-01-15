What radio station is the Buccaneers-Eagles game on? Details on NFC Wildcard Round's Playoff game coverage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wildcard round game in the 2023–24 season. The Eagles come into the match as slight favorites, despite their sordid form at the end of the season. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be underdogs, they are sure to fancy an upset over last year's beaten Super Bowl finalists.

The NFC wildcard round game can be heard on 98Rock (the Bucs flagship station). At the same time, Philadelphia fans can listen to the game on Sports Radio 94WIP or the Philadelphia Eagles app.

Gene Deckerhoff will be the play-by-play analyst; Dave Moore will be the color analyst; and T.J. Rives will be the game's sideline reporter on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast.

Rickie Ricardo will be the play-by-play analyst, and Mike Quick will be the color analyst on the Eagles' broadcast.

Buccaneers versus Eagles injury report for wildcard round

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website, they'll be without defensive tackle Mike Greene due to a calf injury. Greene trained this week, so it'll be disappointing for the team that the talented tackle will be absent for the crunch game. Also, linebacker K.J. Britt, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and defensive back Josh Hayes are questionable for the game due to niggling injuries.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown and safety Sydney Brown have been ruled out of the game due to knee injuries. Free safety Reed Blankenship has also been listed as questionable on the injury report.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Wildcard Game

Tampa Bay will welcome Philadelphia to their home turf, looking to send Nick Sirianni and his players to Cancun. The Eagles finished their season with an 11-6 record, with five losses in their last six games.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay finished the regular season with a 9-8 record in 2023. The Buccaneers had to fight their way into the playoffs, but they are finally here and face an uphill task. Their first goal will be to send the Eagles to Cancun to join the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams after their wildcard losses yesterday.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET