What radio station is the Cowboys-Bills game on? Details on NFL Week 15 coverage

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. The heavyweight showdown is set to start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

SiriusXM will have the NFL national coverage of the Cowboys-Bills game on the radio. It can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 227 (Bills feed); Sirius channel 139 and XM channel 382 (Cowboys feed). Chris Brown will be on the play-by-play, Eric Wood will be the analyst and Sal Capaccio will be the sideline reporter.

The Bills Radio Network has stations spanning New York on traditional radio as will the Cowboys in Texas.

Cowboys versus Bills injury report for Week 15

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen will start Week 15 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have listed defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (knee/ankle) out for this game. Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert and Stephon Gilmore (illness), safety Malik Hooker (ankle) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

For the Buffalo Bills, defensive end A.J. Espensa (rib) and safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) are ruled out. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) are listed as questionable on the injury report.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 15 game

The Week 15 NFL matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills will be played on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated game will air live on Fox.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Cowboys-Bills matchup:

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olson will be in the booth as the announcers for the Cowboys-Bills game on Fox. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sidelines.