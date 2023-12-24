What radio station is the Cowboys-Dolphins game on? Details on NFL Week 16 coverage

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Compass Media Networks will have the NFL national coverage of the Cowboys-Dolphins game on the radio. It can be heard on BIG 105.9 FM (Dolphins feed) and KRLD-FM 105.3 (Cowboys feed). Brad Sham will be on the play-by-play, Babe Laufenberg will be the analyst and Kristi Scales will be the sideline reporter.

Cowboys versus Dolphins injury report for Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys will be without DT Johnathan Hankins, with the veteran defensive presence dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Also, offensive tackle Tyron Smith is out with a back issue. Neither player participated in training sessions this week due to injuries. Viliami Fehoko Jr., Malik Hooker and Zack Martin are listed as questionable.

As for the Miami Dolphins, they will be without offensive lineman Robert Hunt. The versatile OL was dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't partake in this week's practice sessions. Furthermore, Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, Austin Jackson, Raheem Mostert, Emmanuel Ogbah, Cam Smith and Elijah Campbell are questionable.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 16 game

Dallas and Miami are set to face off in a battle of Super Bowl contenders. Both teams come into the game with a 10-4 record and will seek to strengthen their seeding positions in their respective conferences.

Dallas will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Dak Prescott and Co had a terrible day at the office last time out, and they'll need to play way better if they want to stop arguably the fastest offense in the NFL.

As for Miami, they are fresh off a blowout win over the New York Jets. Tua Tagovailoa and Co were awesome in Week 15, and they put the hurt on Robert Saleh's side. Miami will fancy their chances against a banged-up Dallas defense that's missing a host of starters and has some others listed as questionable.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

