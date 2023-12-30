What radio station is the Cowboys-Lions game on? Details on NFL Week 17’s coverage

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are set to face off in a crunch Week 17 matchup between two of the best teams in the stacked NFC Conference. Both teams have clinched their playoff berths, and they'll be looking to solidify their places on the stands with a statement win on Saturday Night.

Compass Media and Westwood One Radio will provide the NFL national coverage of the Cowboys versus Lions game on the radio. It can be heard on KRLD-FM 105.3 (Dallas feed) and the Lions Radio Network (Lions feed). Brad Sham will be on play-by-play duty, Babe Laufenberg will be the analyst, and Kristi Scales will be the sideline reporter.

Cowboys versus Lions injury report for Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys haven't listed any player as out or questionable for their Week 17 matchup against the Lions. Rather, the franchise has listed nine players as unassigned for the game.

The players currently listed as unassigned are Rico Dowdle, Johnathan Hankins, Viliami Fehoko Jr., Malik Hooker, Zack Martin, Hunter Luepke, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, and Matt Waletzko. They're likely going to be game-time decisions.

As for the Detroit Lions, they have officially ruled out three players from their Week 17 matchup.

The players ruled out of the game are safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson, tight end Brock Wright, and linebacker James Houston. All three players will be watching from the sidelines as their teammates attempt to inflict the Cowboys with their first home loss of the season.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 17 game

The Dallas Cowboys versus Detroit Lions game has all the makings of a classic. The teams could meet later in January, representing a potential tune-up for both franchises.

The Cowboys will be looking to recover from a disappointing 22-20 Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Lions are fresh off securing the NFC North with a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The game should be a great one for neutrals.

Dak Prescott and Co. will be gunning for a statement victory over conference rivals, while Jared Goff and Co. would love to be the team that ends the Cowboys' proud home record two games to the postseason. Both teams have a lot to play for, and it could make for a classic of a Saturday Night game.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

