What radio station is the Cowboys-Packers game on? Details on NFL Wildcard Round's Playoff Game Coverage

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in a crunch NFC wildcard round game in the 2023-24 NFL season. Both teams come into the game with positive records and will fancy their chances of making a run in the playoffs.

Compass Media and Westwood One Radio will provide the league coverage of the Cowboys versus Packers game on the radio. It can be heard on KRLD-FM 105.3, The Fan Flagship Station (Dallas feed), and the Packers Radio Network (Packers feed).

Brad Sham will be the play-by-play analyst, Babe Laufenberg will be the color analyst, and Kristi Scales will be the game's sideline reporter.

Cowboys versus Packers injury report for wildcard round

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, only backup quarterback Cooper Rush is questionable for the Packers game, with the veteran QB dealing with illness.

The rest of the Packers on the injury report are designated as "unspecified," so they'll likely be available for selection in the wildcard round.

As for the Green Bay Packers, their injury report isn't as rosy as their opponents. Packers' running back AJ Dillon will likely miss his team's opening playoff game due to thumb and neck injuries, with the versatile runner listed as doubtful for the game.

Furthermore, star cornerback Jaire Alexander is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. Alexander was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session but missed the other practices this week. He should be on the Gridiron for the Dallas matchup.

Also, wide receiver Christian Watson is recovering from a hamstring injury. He's also listed as questionable for the game.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Wildcard Game

The Green Bay Packers are one of the more unpredictable commodities in the postseason due to their young roster. However, Dak Prescott and Co. will have to be on their A-game, as the Packers have already embarrassed some Super Bowl contenders this season.

The Packers have exceeded expectations by reaching the postseason in their first year in over a decade without Aaron Rodgers at QB. Jordan Love has proven to be an amazing replacement for the four-time MVP, and he'll be looking to lead his side to an upset win over America's team.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET