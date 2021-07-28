What is Rashad Jennings' net worth?

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings played in the league for eight seasons. During his time in the league, Jennings played for three NFL franchises, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants.

The pro-footballer-turned-reality TV star currently has a net worth hovering around $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here's a closer look at how Rashad Jennings earned his wealth.

Rashad Jennings' NFL Career

Jennings was drafted 250th overall in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2009 NFL Draft. The rookie running back signed a four-year $1,788,450 million contract with the Jags before the 2009 NFL season.

He suffered an injury-plagued time in Jacksonville, missing the entire 2011 NFL season due to injury. Jennings was named the starting RB for the Jags in 2012, but his season ended prematurely after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Oakland Raiders

After spending four seasons with the Jaguars, Rashad Jennings signed a one-year $630,000 deal with the Oakland Raiders in April 2013. He was the backup RB to Darren McFadden for the Raiders, and finished the season with 733 rushing yards on 163 carries and six touchdowns.

New York Giants

On March 12, 2014, Rashad Jennings signed a four-year, $14 million contract that included $3 million guaranteed with the New York Giants.

Rashad Jennings had his best NFL season in 2015. He started all 16 games and set career highs in carries, rushing yards, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Jennings finished the season with 195 carries for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and 296 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

NFL Retirement

The veteran running back, Rashad Jennings, was released by the New York Giants in February 2017, and retired from the NFL later the same year.

NFL career stats

Games - 93

Rushing yards - 3,772

Rushing touchdowns - 23

Receiving receptions - 191

Receiving yards - 1,469

Receiving Touchdowns - 2.

Dancing with the stars

Rashad Jennings was a contestant on season 24 of the popular reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2017. Jennings and his professional dance partner Emma Slater won the competition, marking the fourth time an NFL player won the show.

According to reports, contestants on the popular dance show get a $125,000 initial lump sum for signing onto the show and taking part in the first two episodes.

After that, they then receive $10,000 for episodes three and four, followed by $20,000 for five and six, $30,000 for seven and eight until the final two episodes of the season, for which they earn $50,000 a show.

