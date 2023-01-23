What is Robbie Gould's net worth? Know the San Francisco 49ers' place-kicker's salary and contract breakdown

According to numerous estimates, San Francisco's Robbie Gould has an estimated net worth of $22 million. The veteran place-kicker has made the vast majority of his net worth through football, and he is one of the better players at his position. Unlike many American football players, Gould is known to keep a relatively low profile, as the Penn State alum hardly ever posts about his personal and family life on social media.

Furthermore, Gould is not known to be a sponsor magnet, so his net worth is his career earnings after tax. Gould might not be the most vocal American football player, but he is surely one of the most durable. Gould joined the National Football League in 2005 and has played nonstop since then. That means he has been a part of three decades throughout his NFL career.

Sam Hustis @SamHustis



-Robbie Gould on warming up through traffic "The only one I did on purpose was the Rams last year at halftime, because they just refused to move... If you want a concussion, so be it."-Robbie Gould on warming up through traffic "The only one I did on purpose was the Rams last year at halftime, because they just refused to move... If you want a concussion, so be it." 😂-Robbie Gould on warming up through traffic https://t.co/Y4kGAqVbK5

Robbie Gould's contract breakdown

Robbie Gould signed a two-year, $7,250,000 contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. Due to the trust and faith that the franchise had in the place-kicker, Gould was guaranteed the full $7,250,000 of his contract when he put ink on the new deal. However, the contract will expire in 2023, giving Gould and the 49ers a chance to make an informed decision moving forward.

Robbie Gould has earned $47,779,977 over 18 seasons. This is alright, as the former undrafted free agent is less than three million from having made $50 million throughout his career.

Coach Yac 🗣 @Coach_Yac



He was 4-4 on field goals yesterday and is now 29-29 on FG attempts for his career in the postseason



Also, let’s not forget this more than likely touchdown saving tackle here. A Robbie Gould appreciation postHe was 4-4 on field goals yesterday and is now 29-29 on FG attempts for his career in the postseasonAlso, let’s not forget this more than likely touchdown saving tackle here. #49ers A Robbie Gould appreciation postHe was 4-4 on field goals yesterday and is now 29-29 on FG attempts for his career in the postseasonAlso, let’s not forget this more than likely touchdown saving tackle here. #49ers https://t.co/AWzO1bPLdw

How is Robbie Gould performing this season?

Robbie Gould has been decent all season, with the 18-year pro doing his bit in San Francisco's playoff run.

Gould might not be as popular as the Justin Tuckers of the league, but that doesn't mean he doesn't live up to his bargain. The Penn State University alum is remarkably effective and makes much more than he misses under pressure. The San Francisco 49ers hardly ever have to worry about extra-point conversions, as they have a true stud taking the kick.

Gould has been typically impressive this season, as he helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC championship game. He has contributed a stat line of 84.4% on field goals, 98.0% on extra points and 151 total points (fifth in the league). Gould hardly ever misses when the chips are down, and that's what the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers will find handy now.

Poll : 0 votes