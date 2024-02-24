What is Ross Travis' net worth in 2024? Details on Travis Kelce’s friend

Ross Travis is living his best life and jetting around the world with BFF Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. The pair have been tight since 2015, when they first shared a locker room in Arrowhead Stadium. While Ross Travis hasn't been on an NFL roster since 2021, it hasn't stopped the socialite from celebrating Kelce's successes and basking in the glory of the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

According to Yahoo, Ross Travis is worth between $1 million and $1.5 million. That is a decent amount, considering Ross hasn't been on an NFL roster since a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Ross Travis' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Ross Travis earned $2,704,803 in seven seasons in the NFL. The Penn State University alum went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft and was promptly signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Travis spent three seasons with the Chiefs, earning $883,980 with Andy Reid's side. His next stop was Indianapolis, where he featured for the Colts in a backup capacity. Travis earned a career-high $940,589, which is what the Colts narrowly missed out on the million-dollar mark. The former college basketball standout also had brief stints with the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions. He has accumulated career total earnings of $2,704,803.

Ross Travis' career timeline

Travis did not play college football. Instead, the Chaska, Minnesota native enjoyed a fruitful college basketball career at Penn State. Travis ended his college basketball career with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a four-year letterman, featured in 133 total games, starting 98.

Hence, it wasn't surprising that Travis wasn't selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. By then, the tight-end prospect had not played competitive basketball since high school. However, the Kansas City Chiefs saw something in the hopper and signed him as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft.

Travis played for seven years in the NFL, mainly as a backup-caliber pass catcher with the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed short stints with the Jets, Cardinals, Browns, and Lions. Travis hasn't been on an NFL roster since he left the Detroit Lions' practice squad in December 2021. These days, he can be spotted traveling, networking, and living his best life as one of future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce's inner circle. Travis has done great for himself, going from an undrafted free agent with minimal football experience to being a millionaire NFL veteran in just a handful of seasons and some change.