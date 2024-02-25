What’s the average height and weight for an NFL QB? Establishing baselines ahead of 2024 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is around the corner, and all the top quarterback prospects will go to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. These NFL Combine prospects will be measured and participate in various drills to showcase their athletic prowess.

Hence, in anticipation of the 2024 NFL Combine, let's look at the average height and weight of a quarterback in the NFL. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is the average height and weight of an NFL quarterback?

According to numerous sources, the average height of an NFL quarterback is 6'3. The tallest quarterback in NFL history is Dan McGwire (6 ft 8 in), while the shortest is Eddie LeBaron (5 ft 7 in).

An average quarterback weighs 225 lbs. That puts the quarterback position firmly in the middle of the weight rankings, among other significant positions.

Here's how the other positions stack up alongside QBs:

Offensive Line: 314

Linebacker: 245

Quarterback: 225

Running Back: 214

Wide Receiver: 200

Defensive Back: 200

Quarterbacks invited to the 2024 NFL Combine

Here's a list of the collegiate QBs invited to the 2024 NFL Combine:

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Bo Nix, Oregon

Caleb Williams, USC

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Top 10 tallest QBs in NFL history

Here's a list of the tallest shot callers in the NFL's illustrious history:

Dan McGwire, 6 ft 8 in Frank Patrick, 6 ft 7 in Brock Osweiler, 6 ft 7 in Paxton Lynch, 6 ft 7 in Mike Glennon, 6 ft 7 in Sonny Gibbs, 6 ft 7 in Scott Mitchell, 6 ft 6.5 in Marc Wilson, 6 ft 6 in Logan Thomas, 6 ft 6 in Nate Sudfeld, 6 ft 6 in

The shortest QBs in NFL history

Here's a list of the shortest-shot callers in the NFL's illustrious history:

Eddie LeBaron, 5 feet 7 inches Davey O'Brien, 5 ft 7 in Doug Flutie, 5 ft 10 in Kyler Murray, 5 ft 10 in Russell Wilson, 5 ft 11 in Sonny Jurgensen, 5 ft 11 in Pat Haden, 5 ft 11 in Seneca Wallace, 5 ft 11 in Fran Tarkenton - 6 ft 0 in Drew Brees, 6 ft. 0 in