What’s the average height and weight for an NFL RB? Establishing baselines ahead of 2024 NFL Combine

NFL running backs nowadays are more specialized than before, with two to four running backs being used by teams for unique duties.

Running backs are frequently expected to wheel around and receive passes from the backfield in the NFL. They must also be dependable, strong, swift and determined runners.

Professional running backs should have a powerful upper body, large, muscular thighs and sleek lower legs. A back needs to have an extremely flexible upper and lower body and also have a very high competitiveness level.

Before the Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis this week, let's look at the typical weight and height of an NFL running back.

Average height and weight of NFL running backs

The NFL Draft Combine for 2024 takes place from Thursday to Sunday. The concept of a "workout warrior," in which a player's draft status is boosted despite having a respectable or substandard collegiate career due to better quantifiable attributes like size, speed and power, has gained popularity because of this annual event.

Players at the RB position are frequently bigger and stronger now, but sizes and body types have varied — sometimes drastically — depending on the demands of their position.

Today's running backs weigh 215 pounds in measurables on average and are usually just under six feet tall. It's critical to remember that a player's height is only one aspect to consider while assessing their compatibility for the position; other critical elements include quickness, maneuverability, strength and football abilities.

In fact, short running backs have an edge because it's typically more difficult for opponents to tackle them successfully due to their smaller size and lower center of gravity.

Standing just five-foot-eight, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders is a prime example of a running back with an incredibly low center of gravity. He's regarded as one of the best at the position in NFL history.

RBs practice for hours to build rapid speed and lower body power to zip through channels and battle for more yardage, making up for their small stature by hiding behind the huge linemen blocking in the space in front of them.

When assessing running backs, coaches primarily consider how explosive they are. That allows them to produce huge plays that provide unpredictability to an offense. Having that edge over an NFL defense is priceless.