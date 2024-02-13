What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations

The 2023-24 NFL season has ended, and teams are getting well-deserved rest. However, some players will likely have much on their minds during this off-season.

That is because some players enter restricted or unrestricted free agency now that the season has ended. This article will differentiate between terminologies and showcase some of the biggest names on the free agent market. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is a restricted free agent?

A restricted free agent is a player that can be offered three pre-determined one-year contracts. However, another franchise can make a counteroffer to beat the offer possibly. But still, the player's current team can match the new offer from a rival franchise (and get a draft pick if he's signed away).

Restricted free agents are players that have three accrued seasons. RFAs are typically late-round picks and undrafted free agents who have impressed in the later period of their contract with teams and are worth re-signing.

Who is an unrestricted free agent?

On the other hand, an unrestricted free agent is a player whose contract expires and is free to sign with whatever franchise he wants. That might be getting a more lucrative contract, a more significant role in a franchise, or playing closer to a hometown.

It's important to note that players can only become unrestricted free agents after spending four "accrued seasons" on an NFL roster.

Top 5 Notable free agents in the 2024 NFL off-season

Here are five of the most sought-after free agents in the 2024 NFL off-season:

1. Chris Jones, Defensive lineman, Kansas City Chiefs

The back-to-back Super Bowl champion is the most valuable free agent in this off-season cycle. Jones is a stellar presence on the pass rush, and he'll be in high demand if the Chiefs don't franchise tag him before the deadline.

2. Kirk Cousins, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is a perennial Pro Bowler and a solid operator at the quarterback position. Any team needing an experienced and reliable pass catcher won't do worse than adding him to their roster.

3. Tee Higgins, Wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins is likely to receive the franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals before the 2024-25 NFL season. The versatile pass catcher had an injury-ravaged 2023, and the upcoming season could be a bounce-back year for Higgins.

4. Justin Madubuike, Defensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had the best defense in the 2023 regular season. Justin Madubuike was a core reason why. We expect the versatile rusher to earn a bag in the off-season.

5. Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield Jr. was a Pro Bowl snub; even his biggest haters could admit that. Winfield is as versatile as they come, and he was arguably the Bucs' best defender in 2023. We expect him to earn a significant pay rise wherever he's playing football next season.