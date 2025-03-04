NFL Rumors: Colts, Jets among teams that could pursue Justin Fields in free agency

Justin Fields’ free agency could turn into a bidding war, and the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets might just be ready to roll up their sleeves.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big decision to make. They still hold Fields’ rights, but with free agency looming, he’s drawing eyes elsewhere. The Jets, desperate for a backup plan behind Aaron Rodgers, are expected to make a push. And don’t sleep on the Colts. Indy’s reportedly in the market for a veteran QB to support (or even compete with) Anthony Richardson.

Justin Fields might not command franchise QB money, but he’s got a shot at a deal similar to what Sam Darnold got from the Minnesota Vikings last year.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are locking in their future. Khalil Shakir, one of Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, just secured a four-year, $60 million extension. The 2022 fifth-round pick led the Bills with 821 yards on 76 catches last season.

"When the ball's thrown his way, he usually comes down with it. I'm sure everyone on our team that's coming back will be excited to have Khalil," Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said last week.

That statement holds up. Shakir posted an 18-for-20 catch rate in the postseason.

Elsewhere, another QB decision looms: Will the Vikings tag-and-trade Darnold? The move’s been discussed, but without a trade partner lined up, tagging him Tuesday seems unlikely.

As free agency approaches, the QB dominoes are lining up. Fields, Darnold and a handful of teams hungry for a playmaker are set to make things interesting.

Is Justin Fields holding up the Steelers' QB decision?

Pittsburgh’s QB dilemma is starting to feel like a never-ending chess match.

The Steelers have yet to lock in either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, and according to Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Fields might be the reason for the holdup.

Farabaugh, who gathered intel at the NFL scouting combine, believes Fields is Pittsburgh’s preferred starter, but the delay comes down to two key factors: the QB’s desire to test free agency and his agent’s tendency to drag out negotiations. That combination has left the Steelers in limbo, waiting while other teams circle.

The Jets have been heavily linked to Fields, and the Las Vegas Raiders are also interested in either him or Wilson after striking out on a Matthew Stafford trade. But why haven’t either of them signed yet?

For now, Pittsburgh remains stuck in QB purgatory. If Justin Fields truly wants to be the Steelers’ guy, time is running out to make that commitment.

