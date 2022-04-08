What's stopping the Seahawks from making a move for Baker Mayfield?

The Seattle Seahawks remain one team that is logically linked to Baker Mayfield at the moment. They traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and got Drew Lock in return. While Lock has starting experience, he does not appear to be a trusted, long-term option at the moment.

That leaves several options for the franchise, including taking a chance on Mayfield. At this point, that would require a trade because it seems unlikely the Cleveland Browns will even consider cutting him until the season is here. Even then, they may not do it out of principle and try to fine him if he holds out.

But why go through all this drama? The Browns should be the ones calling Seattle about taking on the former No. 1 overall pick. So what is stopping Seattle from taking a chance on someone who once showed so much potential?

Seahawks may be waiting for a better deal on Baker Mayfield

The problem here remains the cost. Mayfield is owed $18.8 million in 2022 as part of his fifth-year option that the Browns picked up. Forget about the concept of cap space. That is not even the entire problem. Instead, teams around the NFL know the Browns are desperate to move on from the signal-caller.

All the leverage is on Mayfield's side because he is going to get his money no matter what. That means a team like the Seahawks can wait until the NFL Draft gets underway to call the Browns and demand Cleveland take on a chunk of the quarterback's salary.

If they refuse, the Seahawks can say "no, thank you" and either draft a quarterback or go with Lock. Even then, the Browns are still stuck with Mayfield.

This becomes a waiting game where Seattle can stay patient, if they, indeed, want Mayfield. That is part of the equation as well. They may not be high on him, but could switch their stance if the cost goes down.

Plenty of teams rushed into acquiring a new quarterback this offseason. Yet a team like the Washington Commanders rushed into getting Carson Wentz, only to see better options still potentially available. The Seahawks are opting for a more patient approach leading up to the NFL Draft. That leaves players like Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo still on the trade market. Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick are two other names to keep in mind.

Seattle is going to remain a logical fit for Mayfield until they either add a better starter or he is moved somewhere else. They are entering a new era without Wilson and are seeking their next franchise star. Waiting patiently and getting Mayfield for half his contract value could end up paying off in the long term.

