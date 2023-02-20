“What’s wrong with Eli Manning’s face?” – Odell Beckham Jr. had priceless reaction to hard-hitting question

Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning were teammates with the New York Giants from 2014-2018. Manning began his career with the team in 2004 and Beckham Jr. joined the team 10 years later in 2014. Beckham played until 2018 before he was traded to the Browns, a year before Manning retired from the NFL.

In a video from four years ago on YouTube, Kevin Hart interviewed the star wide receiver and asked him many different questions. One question that Hart brought up to Beckham Jr. was about Manning's face.

Eli Manning has something of a storied history when it comes to facial expressions. Many photographs featuring the QB are almost as famous as his two Super Bowl victories. Hart asked Beckham:

"Alright now, Eli... what's wrong with his face? Why does he.. it's like what is this? It's the... how do you take that guy serious all the time like when he's talking to you and his nose and eyebrows never move. I just wanted to know what it is. D ya'll talk about it at practice?"

This caused OBJ to laugh hysterically, while giving a short, straight answer:

"We don't bring it up."

SB Nation @SBNation Happy retirement to the Eli Manning and his extremely memeable face.



Odell Beckham Jr. on his famous one-handed catch

Odell Beckham Jr. - Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Beckham Jr. was easily Eli Manning's number-one receiver, recording four 1,000-yard seasons with Manning throwing him the ball.

In the same interview, Odell Beckham Jr. opened up about his viral one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys. It is one of the most famous catches of all-time and happened during Week 12 of OBJ's rookie season.

Beckham Jr. made a one-handed touchdown reception as he fell backwards near the sidelines. This was while Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was holding him. When Hart asked him about the the catch, Beckham Jr. said:

"So it's Sunday Night Football right, I remember I was chewin again, so I remember playing and I'm just seeing the ball in the air and somehow seeing hundreds of times, same spins same thing I practiced. He started grabbing me I used his momentum to throw him off, to catch it with my one hand."

Beckham Jr. is a free agent, as he was last season. He didn't join a team last year as he was recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He will be one of the most talked about targets in the offseason and it will be interesting to see which team lands him.

