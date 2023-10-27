What are 49ers fans called? All you need to know about San Francisco's fanbase

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most iconic franchises in the NFL. The team has a decorated history, and they have played some of the best football since the inception of the NFL. Of course, it's only natural that a team as accomplished as the 49ers have a name for their fans.

That's right, the fans of the San Francisco 49ers are known as "The Faithful." They are heralded as some of the most loyal and passionate fans across the NFL. In this piece, we will be highlighting the 49ers' legacy and a bit of their history. Additionally, we will take a look at how they've performed so far this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Francisco 49ers Legacy

Some of the best players in the NFL have played for the San Francisco 49ers. The likes of Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Bill Walsh, and Jerry Rice have all earned legendary status in Levi's Stadium and have given the fans something to smile about.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

The 49ers have been around for 79 years, having been founded on June 4, 1944. The franchise has won five Super Bowls, seven NFC Conference Championships, and 21 NFC West Division Championships. The franchise has also made the playoffs 29 times, achieving the feat in every decade since the 1970s.

How have the San Francisco 49ers performed this season?

The San Francisco 49ers are a safe bet for a yearly playoff berth, but the franchise has much loftier ambitions. The franchise has yet to taste victory in a Super Bowl since 1994.

Yes, they've done close a couple of times in the past few years under Kyle Shanahan, but each of these runs has seemingly ended in disappointment. For a lot of 49ers fans, 2023 feels like the year to end their Super Bowl drought.

The 49ers have had a decent start to 2023 with a 5-2 record. The team was unbeaten for the first five weeks before a surprise loss to the Cleveland Browns. Then, Brock Purdy and Co. have dropped another game to the Minnesota Vikings. Of course, these losses didn't please "The Faithful," but it'll take a lot more for the loyal fanbase to turn on their heroes.

The 49ers have a chance to return to winning ways in Week 8 as they welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to their turf. That game will mean a lot for morale moving forward as the season reaches its business end.