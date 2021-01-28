What was Scotty Miller's NFL 40-yard dash time?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller would go on the Dan Patrick show and make some interesting statements. Miller would tell Dan Patrick "He (Scotty Miller) would pick himself to beat (faster than) Hill every time." Miller like Hill did not compete at the NFL Draft Combine.

Scotty Miller would show his speed off against the Green Bay Packers when he blew past the Packers cornerback Desmond King for a 39 yard touchdown. Miller would host his college pro day at Bowling Green State University. Both Tyreek Hill and Scotty Miller attended smaller colleges. When Scotty Miller was asked if he thinks he is the fastest player in the NFL he replied "Yes, sir."

"Oh I'm taking me every day of the week." @MillerTime___10 on how he'd fare in a race against Tyreek Hill (@Cheetah) #GoBucs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tlQRuGfYUH — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 27, 2021

Lets take a look at how the College Pro Day turned out for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller.

Scotty Miller's NFL 40 Yard time and College Pro Day Scores

Scotty Miller would not attend the NFL Draft Combine after completing his college football career at Bowling Green State University. Instead he would host NFL scouts at BGSU which is located in Bowling Green, Ohio. Miller would put on a show for the scouts in attendance.

Scotty Miller's College Pro Day Scores:

-- Pro Day Date: March 19, 2019

-- 40 yard dash time: 4.36 seconds

-- 40 yard dash MPH: 18.76(MPH)

-- 20 yard Split: 2.56 seconds

-- 10 yard split: 1.51 seconds

-- Vertical leap: 34.0 inches

-- Broad jump: 123 inches

-- Hand size: 8.75 inches

-- Arm length: 29.25 inches

-- 20 yard shuttle: 4.02 seconds

-- Three cone drill: 6.97 seconds

Scotty Miller will get his opportunity to prove that he is faster than Tyreek Hill during the 2021 NFL Super Bowl. Making the comments that he has made will now bring him out of the shadows and into the spotlight. Every NFL fan will want to see his eye popping speed against the Chiefs.

Scotty Miller can SCOOT SCOOT 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/6AcwdSWjnI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2021

Both Scotty Miller and Tyreek Hill posted great forty yard dash times and forty yard dash speed. This argument feels a lot like the strongest arm in the NFL argument between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. It can only be settled with a race to see who is the fastest player in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill has been battling his whole life to prove himself. If Scotty Miller wants a race between himself and Hill all he would have to do is ask. For now the Super Bowl will show enough on who is the fastest wide receiver between Scotty Miller and Tyreek Hill.