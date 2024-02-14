What state has the most Pro Football Hall of Famers? Analyzing area that has produced best NFL players

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club made up of the best players in the history of NFL. Few players get inducted yearly and fewer get in via the first ballot.

Many states have produced numerous Pro Football Hall of Famers, but one tops the list. That illustrious state is Texas, with the NFL talent factory producing an impressive 36 Hall of Famers.

Furthermore, Texas has produced the highest number of former and current professional players (2,644), the most combined touchdowns of any state at 8,841 and the most combined games played by any state (136,317).

Who could be the next NFL player from Texas to join the Hall of Fame?

Texas has produced 36 Hall of Famers, but few Texas products have enjoyed better individual careers than Drew Brees. Brees was born and bred in Dallas, Texas, and he became arguably the NFL's most accurate passer ever.

Brees played high school football for Westlake in Austin, Texas, and he was so good that he got a scholarship to play for Purdue University. At Purdue, Brees broke most of the school's most significant passing records and earned himself a second-round selection in the 2001 NFL Draft when the San Diego Chargers selected him.

Brees had an up-and-down career with the Chargers, eventually leaving the franchise after the 2005 NFL season. That decision haunts the Chargers today, as Brees became a perennial Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees even led the Saints to a Super Bowl, as they beat the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Brees was named the MVP of that big game.

Drew Brees is the most significant Texas product in the NFL, as he was born and raised in the state. Brees ended his career with an array of records, including but not limited to the most passing touchdowns in a game and the best pass completion percentage in a season. He is a bona fide NFL legend and should be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 via the first ballot.