What stations are the NFL games on today?- January 17, 2021

With all the upgrades to the internet, television and the radio it makes it almost impossible for NFL fans to miss any of the action. It doesn't matter if a fan is traveling, sitting at home or out of town there are numerous options for NFL fans to tune into the games. This is beneficial especially with the double-header that will be presented to us on Sunday.

All four teams have a lot of history in the NFL. Cleveland Browns became a franchise in 1946. The Browns would move to Baltimore and become the Ravens before returning to the NFL in 1999.

Kansas City Chiefs played in the first ever Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers. This is crazy to think that the first Super Bowl has a chance to repeat itself in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Kansas City Chiefs have been an NFL franchise since 1960.

New Orleans Saints would join the NFL in 1967. Since joining the NFL it has been an up and down roller coaster ride. As of late the New Orleans Saints have been one of the top teams in the NFL and that is all thanks to quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Peyton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in the NFL since 1976. They have had more bad years than good. In 2020 the Buccaneers have the chance to turn around their recent struggles. Tom Brady has brought a different feel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and brings a championship mindset.

Whether NFL fans are traveling or sitting at home the 2021 NFL Playoff double-header on Sunday is must watch or listen. Lets take a look at how NFL fans can either watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Playoff double-header on Sunday.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: What stations to watch or listen to the NFL Playoffs on Sunday

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

How to Watch on Television: CBS

Radio Coverage Kansas City, Missouri: WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Radio Coverage Cleveland, Ohio: WKRK-FM (92.3 The Fan), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

How to Watch on Television: FOX

Radio Coverage Tampa Bay, Florida: WXTB (97.9 FM Bucs Flagship Station), Sirius/XM Channel 88

Radio Coverage New Orleans, Louisiana: WWL (870 AM/105.3 FM Saints Radio Network)