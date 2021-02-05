NFL: What are Super Bowl Bingo cards and how do you play? 

This Sunday, many NFL fans will be attending or hosting Super Bowl LV parties. Super Bowl Bingo could make watching the game even more exciting and enjoyable. While searching the internet, fans may encounter a game called Super Bowl Bingo. Instead of numbers, there are events on the Super Bowl Bingo cards.

Super Bowl Bingo looks like it could be a great activity to play at a Super Bowl party throughout the game. It could also be fun for people who are casually watching the game at home. For NFL fans who are wondering how to play the game of Super Bowl Bingo, here's a look at the rules.

Super Bowl LV: How to play Super Bowl Bingo

Super Bowl Bingo plays a lot like normal bingo. Instead of numbers, the card is full of events that can happen during the game. Additionally, some cards have commercials that could play during the game.

Once the game starts and a player sees an event happen that is on their card, they cross it out. The first player to cross out all consecutive squares either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally wins. Super Bowl Bingo is a great way to get everyone at the party involved in the big game.

Even if some people aren't fans of football, they can customize their cards to fit their Super Bowl Bingo needs at gridirongames.com. Individuals can either print off 5x5 cards, 3x3 cards, or 7x7 cards. These cards can have events, plays and scores. On the other hand, players can also play with cards that only feature commercials.

The best part about Super Bowl Bingo is that it is free to print off cards, and they can be customized for free, too. When playing Super Bowl Bingo, fans can either play for bragging right or prizes. They can also make it into an adult beverage game. It's a versatile game that can be useful for any audience.

Introducing Super Bowl Bingo into a Super Bowl party can make the gathering even more inclusive. Even individuals who just tune into the game to watch the halftime show and commercials can play Super Bowl Bingo.

The ability to customize cards before printing them out gives players the ability to make every card different. While planning the next Super Bowl party, consider using gridirongames.com to find a great game to play while watching Super Bowl LV.