What is the Super Bowl logo conspiracy? Explaining belief behind viral theory

There's always a fascinating conspiracy theory around the Super Bowl among NFL fans. While some of them appear ridiculous, others will leave you thinking. Although there have been many NFL conspiracy theories throughout the years, an entirely different one has recently gained popularity on social media.

Several NFL fans have lately asserted on social media that they have discovered evidence that this year's winner is already known and that every Super Bowl in history has been fixed.

This theory was first raised by an Instagram account owner who observed that at least one of the teams participating in 54 of the previous Super Bowls had at least one color on their emblem that was present in the logo of that Super Bowl edition.

The conspiracy theorist claims that the Raiders' victory in Super Bowl XVIII was one of the few instances in which his theory did not work.

According to this belief, the NFL has already determined which club will win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2025 since this year's Super Bowl logo is red and green.

In keeping with the logo's color pattern and considering the playoff teams, the green hue represents the Philadelphia Eagles or the Green Bay Packers, while the red color represents the Kansas City Chiefs.

One Super Bowl conspiracy theory was disproved last season; let's see if this year will be any different.

One conspiracy theory behind the colors of the Super Bowl logo was debunked last season

Some NFL fans noted that the colors of the teams that played in two of the last three Super Bowls matched the colors on the Super Bowl logos for those seasons.

The Super Bowl LVI logo featured a combination of orange and yellow, which matched the reddish-orange of the Cincinnati Bengals and the yellow of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 campaign. The green and red of the Super Bowl LVII logo also matched the green of the Philadelphia Eagles and the red of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Due to the Super Bowl LVIII logo's predominant use of purple and red last year, many fans thought the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens would play in the Big Game in February 2024. That wasn't the case, though, as the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in the AFC championship game before facing the Niners in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2025: Venue, Date and time

A rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 59 is all set to become a matchup for the ages.

Date: February 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Venue: Ceasars Superdome, New Orleans

