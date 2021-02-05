What Super Bowls have the Oakland Raiders won?

Oakland Raiders have been one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. They have been moved a total of three times throughout their history. Throughout the three moves one thing remained the same, their fans stood behind the Raiders and never turned their back on the team.

Oakland would win three Super Bowls throughout their franchises history. The Raiders have not had the best success in recent years and yet, the Oakland Raiders fan base has remained loyal.

The Raiders are hoping that head coach John Gruden can turn the franchise around and bring a fourth Super Bowl Championship to the Raiders. Now that the Raiders moved to Las Vegas there is more spotlight on them more than ever. Las Vegas Raiders came within two games from making the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Raiders have not brought a Super Bowl Championship to their fans since the 1984 NFL Super Bowl. Oakland capped off their third and final Super Bowl in 1984. With the other two Super Bowl Championships being in the 1970s it has been a long time since the Raiders fan base have tasted playoff success.

Reliving all 3 Super Bowl Championships won by the Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders defense did not give up more than two touchdowns in all three Super Bowl wins

Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - January 9th, 1977

In the first half of Super Bowl XI the Oakland Raiders defense held the Minnesota Vikings offense off the scoreboard. The Raiders took control during the second quarter to pull away from the Vikings. Oakland took a 16-0 lead into halftime and never looked back from there.

Snake was in total command in Super Bowl XI. Stabler had 3 of the best receivers in Biletnikoff,Branch & Casper to throw to. With an offensive line behind Shell, Upshaw, Dalby, Buehler and Vella, Stabler led the Raiders offense to a dominating 32-14 win over the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings finally reached the end zone during the third quarter. Fran Tarkenton connected with Sammy White on an eight-yard touchdown pass. The Raiders ripped off 16 straight points and took a 32-7 lead. Stu Voigt hauled in a 13 yard touchdown pass from Bob Lee. Oakland Raiders went on to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI.

Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles- January 25th, 1981

Jim Plunkett led the Oakland Raiders into Super Bowl XV against the Philadelphia Eagles. Plunkett threw two straight touchdowns in the first quarter against the Eagles. Cliff Branch hauled in a two-yard pass from Plunkett and Kenny King caught a 80 yard touchdown pass.

The Oakland #Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10, and became the first wildcard team to win the Lombardi trophy. The commemoration of a yellow ribbon was displayed at Super Bowl XV in recognition of the release of 52 American hostages from Tehran, Iran.

Philadelphia Eagles added a field goal in the second quarter. Oakland Raiders took a 14-3 lead going into halftime. Cliff Branch and Jim Plunkett connected again for the Raiders offense on a 29 yard touchdown pass. Raiders added a field goal to take a 24-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski threw a eight-yard touchdown pass to Keith Krepfle. The Raiders added a field goal to seal the victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl XV. Jim Plunkett was a huge reason why the Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10.

Super Bowl XVIII: Washington Redskins vs. Los Angeles Raiders- January 22nd, 1984

Los Angeles Raiders were led by their running back Marcus Allen in Super Bowl XVIII against the Redskins. Super Bowl XVIII was the best all time performance of the Raiders. The Raiders defense forced three turnovers during Super Bowl XVIII.

Washington's defense could not stop Marcus Allen. Allen rushed the ball 20 times for the Raiders. With those 20 carries he racked up 191 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Raiders defense also played a big factor by sacking Joe Theismann a total of six times.

Washington's only touchdown came on a one yard run by running back John Riggins. For the third consecutive Super Bowl the Raiders did not give up more than two touchdowns. Marcus Allen brought home the Super Bowl MVP in their 38-9 blow out win over the Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII.