What team could RB Todd Gurley play for in 2021?

Former Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time NFL rushing TD leader RB Todd Gurley has been rumored to join various teams during the offseason, most recently the Baltimore Ravens. For some reason, the former #10 overall pick is still a free agent, though, and Baltimore aren't expected to pursue Todd Gurley even though he visited them earlier in the offseason.

After not being brought back to the Atlanta Falcons this year, Todd Gurley's name has been brought up whenever a top RB gets injured: Cam Akers in LA for a reunion with the Rams, JK Dobbins with the Ravens and Travis Etienne with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gurley is the best RB option in free agency, as Le'Veon Bell is still a PR/media risk. He had 195 carries (career-low), 678 yards (career-low), 3.5 yards per carry, nine TDs, 25 catches, 164 yards (career-low) and a 6.6 average (career-low).

Todd Gurley: perfect RB depth signing for the Ravens



- Elite vision that netted 9 TD in 2020

- always been great in pass game

- lifetime Ravens fan and Baltimore native



Todd Gurley should have enough suitors to play for in 2021:

The LA Rams cut Todd Gurley after the second year of his four-year, $60 million deal. He has, at least, proven he can be an effective RB who can share the backfield. There are still a few teams who could use some extra juice at the RB position and give a deserving player a chance.

One team that could benefit from Gurley being on their roster is the he New York Jets, which makes sense, as they have one of the weakest RB groups. New York were 23rd in rushing yards, 31st in rushing TDs and 27th in yards per carry in 2020.

Le'Veon Bell was a failed project in 2019 ,and the Jets went with 37-year-old Frank Gore as the lead RB. Gore did not return, and Tevin Coleman is the current RB1 after 53 rushing yards with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Lamical Perine and Ty Johnson will eventually be jumped in the lineup by rookie Michael Carter after a strong preseason. The group, as a whole, is still average and will run as a committee, so why not bring in Todd Gurley?

He's already an improvement over Perine and Johnson. QB Zach Wilson shouldn't be throwing 40+ passes every game as a rookie, so there has to be a stable backfield.

Gurley's time in the spotlight could be behind him, but there's no reason he should remain unsigned with several clear paths for him. The LA Rams would have been smart to re-sign their former star RB at a cheaper rate, as he has had experience and previous success with the team. The Jets need a boost at RB if they want to be a contender in the NFL this year.

