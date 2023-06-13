What teams does Stan Kroenke own? NFL owner's portfolio explored after Nuggets' NBA Finals win

The Denver Nuggets broke their duck in the NBA Championships and Stan Kroenke was in the middle of it all. As he lifted the trophy high in the air and celebrated the victory, one could not help but wonder how successful recent seasons have been for him in his sports portfolio.

As part of his profile, through Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE), he owns multiple sports franchises concentrated in the Denver, Los Angeles and London areas. Here is a look at them.

Denver Nuggets, NBA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The toast of the town today, the Denver Nuggets are the NBA Champions. They have been owned by Stan Kroenke since 2000. It was part of deal that included the then-Pepsi Center, Colorado Avalanche and the Nuggets.

It was the culmination of a long and convoluted ownership saga. After having been sold to Walmart heirs Bill and Nancy Laurie, it was then resold to Donald Sturm. However, the city wanted an ironclad guarantee that the franchises will stay in Denver.

It finally happened as Kroenke promised to keep the teams in situ till 2025. Funnily enough, he is brother-in-law with the Lauries, as his wife Ann is Nancy's sister.

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

As part of the deal which made him onwer of the Nuggets, Stan Kroenke also became the owner of Colorado Avalanche. It precipitated the formation of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which is based out of Denver.

Just like the Nuggets, he has had success as an owner of the Avalanche in recent years as well. They won the Stanley Cup in 2022. having also won it in 2001 right near the beginning of his tenure. With the history of success in the city with both his sports teams there, it does not look likely that he will be in any mood to move the teams away from the city in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Stan Kroenke's record of success has not receded in other sports as well in recent history. He is also the owner of the Los Angeles Rams and the SoFi stadium. The Rams have also been successful recently, having won the Super Bowl in 2022.

He took control of the St. Louis Rams in 2010, and divested his control to his son Josh Kroenke to not fall afoul of the league's cross-ownership rule. Given that he moved the St. Louis Rams back to California, there might still be some trepidation in Colorado come 2025, despite the above successes of his NBA and NHL teams, that he could have an eye on a move.

Interestingly, with the Denver Broncos now being owned by the Walton-Penner Family, and him being married to a Walmart heiress, his Denver connections with football have been reinforced in a roundabout way.

Stan Kroenke's teams outside the big leagues in North America

Colorado Rapids

Stan Kroenke purchased the team in 2004 to add to his sports portfolio. It followed his Avalanche and Nuggets deal four years prior to that.

They won the MLS Cup in 2010. Under his tenure, they also moved to Commerce City outside Denver in 2007 and currently play at the Dick's Sporting Goods (DSG) Park.

Colorado Mammoth

Keeping with the Colorado centrism, Stan Kroenke also owns the Colorado Mammoth in the National Lacrosse League. They play in the same stadium as the Avalanche and Nuggets.

They have also been successful recently, winning the league title in 2022, adding to their previous win in 2006. Therefore, in 2022, Stan Kroenke saw three of his teams lift league titles: in lacrosse, ice hockey and football. With the Nuggets winning now, that's four titles in two years for him.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Rams: Super Bowl Champs (2/13/2022)

🥍 Colorado Mammoth: National Lacrosse League Champs (6/18/2022)

🏒 Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Champs (6/26/2022)

Denver Nuggets: NBA Champs… Stan Kroenke owned teams that now have won four championships in the past year and a half:Rams: Super Bowl Champs (2/13/2022)🥍 Colorado Mammoth: National Lacrosse League Champs (6/18/2022)🏒 Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Champs (6/26/2022)Denver Nuggets: NBA Champs… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Stan Kroenke owned teams that now have won four championships in the past year and a half:🏈 Rams: Super Bowl Champs (2/13/2022)🥍 Colorado Mammoth: National Lacrosse League Champs (6/18/2022)🏒 Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Champs (6/26/2022)🏀 Denver Nuggets: NBA Champs… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tpJKFuGAW4

Arsenal

Stan Kroenke is also the owner of Arsenal. Their men's team plays in the English Premier League. He became the majority shareholder in 2011, having become a minority owner in 2009.

His tenure there has been much less successful as the London club has failed to win the league or the UEFA Champions League during his time there. The women's team has been dominant, though, winning their league three times since 2011 and finishing runners-up once.

Beyond this main sports franchises, Stan Kroenke also owns eSports teams, but they are focussed mainly in the Los Angeles area. Since 2017, KSE owns the Los Angeles Gladiators of the Overwatch League. The Los Angeles Guerrillas play in the Call of Duty League and KSE has owned them since 2019. Both the eSports team have been under their ownership since they were founded. They operate under the eSports brand the Guard, which also has a Valorant team.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last week Kroenke Sports rebranded their Esports division to The Guard, they now operate:



LA Guerrillas in CDL

LA Gladiators in OWL

The Guard in Valorant



Stan Kroenke is worth almost $11 billion so I’m excited to see what else they got in store Last week Kroenke Sports rebranded their Esports division to The Guard, they now operate:LA Guerrillas in CDLLA Gladiators in OWLThe Guard in ValorantStan Kroenke is worth almost $11 billion so I’m excited to see what else they got in store

Stan Kroenke does not own any baseball team, though that is what he might be eyeing up next. The Colorado Rockies might be an obvious choice having not been as successful as the other Denver franchises in the city. Another choice could be the Anaheim Angels, with owner Arturo Moreno currently deciding to hold on to the franchise, but having explored a sales option as recently as last year.

Poll : 0 votes