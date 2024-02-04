What time is the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Championship? Is it free to watch?

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games Championship is equivalent to the National Football League's all-star game. The best players in both conferences will participate in a series of events in Orlando, Florida.

What time and channel is the Pro Bowl Games Championship on?

The Pro Bowl Games Championship will be played on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

It will air on ESPN and ABC and can be live-streamed via ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV and DAZN. The game isn't free to watch, so get a subscription package on the mentioned streaming platforms to catch the action.

There are an array of activities to enjoy on the 2024 Pro Bowl schedule, and it should be worth your viewership.

2024 Pro Bowl events: What to expect tonight

The 2024 Pro Bowl wraps up tonight, so here's what you can expect from the NFL's all-star game:

1. Flag football game

Players will partake in a 7-on-7 flag football game. This game was introduced last year and is regarded as a successful venture. It also serves as a potential audition for the U.S.A. flag football team for the next Olympics.

2. Gridiron gauntlet

Six representatives from each conference will partake in a full-field relay race. The winner will be crowned as the fastest conference in the league and will have bragging rights until next year's Pro Bowl. You can expect Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill to represent the American Football Conference.

3. Madden NFL head-to-head

Two AFC and National Football Conference players will participate in a Madden NFL 24 game using the updated Pro Bowl Games rosters. The rosters will feature only players that are present for the Pro Bowl activities.

4. Move the chains

Five representatives from each conference will attempt to move 3,000 pounds worth of weights off a wall and pull the 2,000-pound wall through a finish line.

5. Tug-of-war

Five AFC and NFC players will participate in a tug-of-war contest. You can expect offensive and defensive linemen to be front and center.

