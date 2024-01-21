What time is the AFC Championship game 2024? Everything we know so far

The AFC Championship Game 2024 will be contested by two of the best teams in the AFC at the end of the postseason. The AFC Conference is home to some of the league's best teams and, over time, has produced perennial Super Bowl champions like the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

The AFC Championship Game 2024 will be played on Jan. 28 at 3:00 pm ET between the Baltimore Ravens and either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. The game promises to be a stellar affair, as it will feature some of the league's best players as they attempt to make the Super Bowl 2024.

Where will AFC Championship game 2024 take place?

The AFC Championship Game 2024 will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium. The reason for that is because the Ravens are the number one seed in the AFC Conference.

Moreover, they've been able to make the AFC Championship Game 2024 after beating the surprise package, the Houston Texans. Lamar Jackson was phenomenal in the Divisional Round game, torching the Texans on the ground and air in a blowout win at the M&T Bank Stadium.

The AFC Championship Game will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on FuboTV and DAZN. It will be an enthralling game between two Super Bowl favorites, which will determine which team faces off against the best from the NFC.

What is the complete NFL postseason schedule for 2024?

The complete schedule for the NFL playoffs is as follows:

Wildcard round: Jan. 13, 2024 - Jan. 15, 2024

Divisional round: Jan. 20, 2024 - Jan. 21, 2024

AFC Championship game: Jan. 28, 2024

NFC Championship game: Jan. 28, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 2024

The Super Bowl game will be played in Nevada and will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders. It will be the first time the biggest game of the league season will be played in Nevada.

The Super Bowl game will be played on Feb. 11 at 6.30 pm ET.