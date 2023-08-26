What time and channel is Cowboys vs Raiders on today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more 

Get ready for the big showdown as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their final 2023 preseason showdown. The Cowboys are set to dominate their home turf as they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The highly anticipated NFL clash between the Raiders and the Cowboys is scheduled for this Saturday, August 26th, at 8 pm (ET) in the iconic AT&T Stadium.

Kicking off the preseason with a bang, the Las Vegas Raiders have surged ahead, clinching victories in their initial two matches against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have stumbled, succumbing to defeats in their recent engagements against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks.

With anticipation in the air, the Cowboys are looking forward to seizing a victory in their Week 3 preseason clash.

For fans tuning in, the Raiders-Cowboys showdown will be broadcasted on CBS 11 for local viewers and on the NFL Network for those outside of Texas. If you're based in Las Vegas, catch the action on Fox 5 Vegas or stream it on-the-go via Raiders.com on your mobile device.

You can live stream the game on a multitude of legitimate streaming platforms including ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What was the record of Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL season?

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

Finishing strong with a 12-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys secured the second spot in the NFC East rankings, trailing behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Following closely, the Giants and Commanders were behind the Cowboys in their divisional lineup. In overall league standings, the Cowboys held their ground at the 7th position in the previous season.

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys made a triumphant entrance in the playoffs by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card Round with a score of 31-14. However, their journey came to a halt in the NFL Divisional Round against the 49ers, who emerged victorious with a score of 19-12, ultimately marking the end of their 2022 NFL season.

What was the record of Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL season?

Experiencing challenges throughout the season, the Las Vegas Raiders managed a 6-11 record, landing them in the third position within the AFC West division. Their ranking was overshadowed by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, who clinched the top spots.

Trailing behind, the Denver Broncos held the conference's lowest position with a 5-12 record. On a broader scale, the Raiders found themselves at the 26th spot in the overall standings of the previous season.

How many times Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have faced each other in the regular season?

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

In the history of NFL regular-season clashes, the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders have crossed paths 13 times. Among these encounters, the Raiders have emerged victorious in 7 instances, while Dallas has secured triumph in 6 games.

Their inaugural clash took place during Week 14 of the 1974 season, marking the inception of their competitive history. In this inaugural meeting, the Oakland Raiders claimed a 27-23 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

In more recent times, their paths intertwined again during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season, an encounter that stretched into overtime. In this nail-biting showdown, the Raiders clinched a hard-fought victory with a final score of 36-33.

Reflecting on their most recent 10 matchups, the Cowboys vs Raiders rivalry has been evenly matched, with both teams boasting a 5-5 win-loss record during this span.

