What time and channel is Jets vs Giants on today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more for Aaron Rodgers' debut  

In the 2023 NFL preseason's Week 3, the New York Jets are set to face their arch-rivals, the New York Giants. The Jets have encountered mixed results in their initial three games. They suffered defeats against the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but secured a convincing 27-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Marking the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Preseason, the Jets will meet the Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The highly anticipated aspect of this game is Aaron Rodgers' debut with the Jets. Viewers can catch the action on NBC 4 for local audiences, while those outside New York can watch on the NFL Network. Bob Papa will provide the game's commentary as the play-by-play announcer, Carl Banks as the analyst, and Bruce Beck and Howard Cross as sideline reporters.

A range of legitimate platforms is available for online streaming, including ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets

The debut of Aaron Rodgers adds a layer of excitement to the game, as fans will witness him wearing the distinctive green uniform.

Jets' head coach Robert Saleh emphasized that the decision to play Rodgers was driven by a desire to ensure that the QB steps onto MetLife Stadium prior to the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.

What was the record of the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season?

Encountering difficulties throughout the season, the Jets achieved a 7-10 losing record, positioning them fourth in the AFC East division, below the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.

The New York Jets secured the 21st position in the overall standings of the preceding season.

What was the record of the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL season?

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants

Concluding impressively with a 9-7 record, the Giants secured third in the NFC East rankings, trailing behind the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. In close proximity, the Commanders settled at the bottom of their divisional lineup. In the broader context of league standings, the Giants maintained a firm position at 10th in the previous season.

Last season, they made a triumphant playoff debut by overpowering the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Wild Card Round with a 31-24 score. However, their journey reached a sudden stop in the NFL Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, who claimed victory with a commanding 38-7 score, and it marked the conclusion of the Giants' 2022 season.

How many times New York Jets and New York Giants have faced each other in the regular season?

New York Giants vs New York Jets

There were 14 encounters in this matchup in the past, which resulted in 8 victories for the Giants and 6 for the Jets. Their first clash occurred in 1970, marking the initiation of their competitive history. In this inaugural face-off, the Giants emerged victorious with a score of 22-10.

In more recent times, they met during the 2020 regular season. In this thrilling contest, the Jets secured a 34-27 victory. Analyzing their most recent ten matchups, this rivalry has been spirited, with the Giants holding a 6-4 winning record.

