What time and channel is Super Bowl 2024 on in Germany? Full TV schedule, live stream details for 49ers-Chiefs

The Super Bowl 2024 is the biggest game in American football, and millions worldwide will watch it.

One country that has a surprisingly impressive NFL following is Germany, with American football growing in leaps and bounds over the years. Hence, it's no surprise that the NFL's German viewers are attentive to where they can watch the Super Bowl.

Fans in Germany can watch Super Bowl 2024 on CBS. Hence, cable television with access to CBS would be a splendid option to catch live action of the Big Game.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in Germany?

If fans in Germany are looking for a more atmospheric setting, they could explore one of three major watch party options:

#1 Berlin

The Berlin Super Bowl 2024 watch party is an official NFL event featuring rap artists DJ MAXXX and Vega. Tickets, food and drinks can be purchased in anticipation on the venue's website.

#2 Munich

An American-themed Super Bowl watch party at Eventfabrik offers an authentic stadium vibe, with live music, cheerleaders, DJs and food trucks. Tickets can be booked in advance to secure entry to the watch party for the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game.

#3 Frankfurt

Frankfurt has hosted its fair share of NFL international games, and it will also host (not literally) the biggest game on the NFL calendar.

There's a watch party at Louisiana Frankfurt. The doors open at 10:00 pm, offering a €30 ticket covering €20 for food and drink. Furthermore, the famous Frankfurt Universe cheerleaders and mascot, Franky, will be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers big game.

Where can I live stream Super Bowl 2024 in Germany?

There are two notable livestream options for German viewers. They are:

#1 RTL+ Livestream

The RTL+ Livestream begins at 11:15 pm, with RTL+ to stream the Super Bowl live from Las Vegas. Furthermore, the live stream is exclusive to subscribers, while play-by-play updates are available on RTL for free.

#2 DAZN

DAZN is a reliable streaming service for NFL games, and the Big Game is no exception.

Here's a summary of the Super Bowl schedule in Germany:

Broadcasters: RTL+ (subscription required), DAZN (paid network)

Date: Sunday, Feb.11

Halftime Show: 2:00 am

Time: 6:30 pm EST (12:30 am local time in Germany)