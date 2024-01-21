What time is the NFC Championship game 2024? Everything we know so far

The San Francisco 49ers will play in the 2024 NFC Championship game after taking down the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the Divisional Playoff Round. Furthermore, Kyle Shanahan's team will have home-field advantage in the crunch game thanks to its No. 1 seed.

The 49ers posted a 12-5 record in the regular season, finishing as the top seed in the NFC. It gave them direct qualification into the Divisional Round, without having to play in any Wild Card game.

The 49ers will play their Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28. The crunch contest will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The game will be broadcast live on FOX and fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV. However, Kyle Shanahan's team is yet to know its confirmed opponents for the Conference Championship game.

San Francisco will take on the winner of the second NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, who will play on Sunday.

How many NFC Championship games has Kyle Shanahan won with San Francisco 49ers?

Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach of the San Franciso 49ers in 2017. He has done a tremendous job so far and will lead the team into their fourth NFC Championship game next weekend.

However, Shanahan has a 1-2 record with San Francisco in Championship games. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2020 after taking down the Packers in the Championship game. However, the 49ers suffered a 30-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Last season, the 49ers lost the Championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles and didn't have their top three quarterbacks available for selection. They also lost the NFC Championship game to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Shanahan will be eager to get past the Championship round hurdle this season. The Super Bowl is set to be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11.