What time are the NFL games today? - January 16th, 2021

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games are kicking off Saturday. The Saturday double-header will consist of games between the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills. With the NFL playoffs dwindling down the games are getting more important.

In the 2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Saturday we will find out one half of the NFC and AFC Conference Championship games. This will be an exciting day and night of football. Lets take a look at what time the double-header starts on Saturday.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

When: January 16, 2021

Time: 4:35 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver reporting on the side lines

No. 1 defense vs. No. 1 offense.



It's gameday from Green Bay! pic.twitter.com/EmAjeawgZJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 16, 2021

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

When: January 16, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

How to Watch on TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya reporting from the sidelines

Whats at stake for both NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Saturday

Los Angeles Rams:

Los Angeles Rams are looking to win their second straight road playoff game in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. They are also looking to take away home field advantage by knocking off the number one seed Green Bay Packers. The Rams could shake up the NFC playoff bracket with a win against Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers:

Green Bay Packers are looking to keep their home field advantage for the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Green Bay is coming off a bye week and will look to eliminate any questions about if they will be rusty or not coming off that bye week. A win would send the Packers to the NFC Championship game which would be at home for the Packers.

Baltimore Ravens:

Lamar Jackson is coming off his first ever NFL playoff victory in the Ravens 20-13 win over the Titans. Baltimore will look to continue their run in the 2021 NFL Playoffs with a win on the road against the Bills. Baltimore could potentially set up a game against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Buffalo Bills:

Buffalo Bills are having one of their best seasons in 25 years. The Bills may have the most at stake out of the four teams playing on Saturday. Buffalo is coming off their first playoff victory in 25 years. Their also looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.