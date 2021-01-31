What time is the NFL Pro Bowl 2021?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl will be like no other Pro Bowl seen before. On January 31st, 2021 the NFL will have the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Celebration Show. At 3 p.m. on the 31st of January the NFL will host the show on ESPN and ABC.

The show will consist of a round table that is full of conversation between NFL Legends. They will go over the top highlights from the 2020-2021 NFL Season. For the first time since 1949 the NFL will not have a physical Pro Bowl game.

This brings the question of how the NFL will play the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl game? Its actually really interesting. Lets take a look at how NFL fans can watch the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl game on Sunday.

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Game goes to Madden NFL 21

Another first will happen in the 2020-2021 NFL Season. The NFL Pro Bowl will be played virtually through Madden NFL 21. NFL fans can view the game on NFL social channels and EA Madden NFL Twitch. It will be aired on January 31st at 5PM EST.

This years NFL Pro Bowl will feature a few of the NFL Players that were selected to the game itself. It will also have two celebrities who are frequent with playing Madden on the competitive level. It looks to be an exciting experience and a good watch for NFL fans. Lets take a look at which players will be leading the AFC and NFC teams in the first Madden NFL 21 Pro Bowl game.

2021 NFL Pro Bowl: AFC Conference team

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will be one of the players for the AFC

Snoop Dogg, Keyshawn Johnson, Deshaun Watson, and Derrick Henry will be the four competitors that will represent the AFC during the Madden NFL 21 Pro Bowl. Snoop Dogg is well known in the Madden NFL community. He made an appearance on Derwin vs The World.

Derwin vs The World is a series that streams on EA Madden NFL Twitch Channel. It is where Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James plays a different competitor each week. Having watched the game between Snoop Dogg and Derwin James, the AFC is in good hands when it comes to playing the Pro Bowl on Madden.

2021 NFL Pro Bowl: NFC Conference team

Kyler Murray will be a participant for the NFC team

Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray, and Jamal Adams will represent the NFC Conference in the Madden NFL 21 Pro Bowl Game. Bubba Wallace is another celebrity that has shown up on the Derwin vs The World show.

Wallace is known as one of the toughest opponents for Derwin James. Derwin James is the best Madden NFL 21 player in the NFL today. The NFC Conference should give a tough fight with Bubba Wallace leading their team against the AFC.