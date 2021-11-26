What would Tom Brady be if he was an animal? Rob Gronkowski gives the perfect answer

The relationship between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski is pretty special. They have won four Super Bowls together on the field, three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they're not restricted to that.

Brady and Gronkowski are so close that when Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season, he decided to return in 2020 only to reunite with his favorite quarterback in Tampa Bay. In 2018, when Bill Belichick struck a deal to send the tight end to the Detroit Lions, Gronkowski threatened to retire if he had to play with a quarterback that wasn't Brady.

Clearly, they love each other, and their friendship is as big as one can get. The Buccaneers know that, and it was put to proof for a video in the team's channel.

The Big Lead @TheBigLead If anyone can accurately make up a conversation between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, it's Julian Edelman.



So from now on, Tom Brady is a compliments guy.



If anyone can accurately make up a conversation between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, it's Julian Edelman. So from now on, Tom Brady is a compliments guy.https://t.co/vN1E178Lao

What animal would Tom Brady be?

The Buccaneers engineered a 'Friendship Test' between Brady and Gronkowski, and one of the questions for the tight end was what animal Tom Brady would be. Gronkowski gave the perfect answer:

"There's a couple of animals out there," Gronkowski said. "And, like, the two I'm thinking are totally opposite of each other, too, cause one animal is super fast and the other is super slow, because you have traits of both, okay. So, you wanna be fast or slow today?" Gronkowski asked.

"I want to be fast!" Brady replied.

Brady then gave his thoughts about what animal he thought he would be: a lion. "Pretty predictable," said the quarterback. Gronkowski then gave his opinion, confirming he thought of a lion. "I got it right!" the tight end celebrated, showing he thought of Brady as a lion because of him being a fierce competitor.

"I like that, I like that. And pretty angry when you really get me pissed off", Brady added.

Brady and Gronkowski's relationship is deeper than anyone can ever think, and who can blame the tight end for not wanting to play with another passer after spending all of his career with Brady?

Greg Auman @gregauman Video: Tom Brady talks about Rob Gronkowski making a key catch to spark Bucs offense after the Giants had tied the game at 10-10. Video: Tom Brady talks about Rob Gronkowski making a key catch to spark Bucs offense after the Giants had tied the game at 10-10. https://t.co/zKHLtxmk6h

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gronkowski is widely regarded as the best tight end of all time because of everything he won with the Patriots, and his year with the Buccaneers only helped his cause. With Brady as your quarterback, anything is possible.

Edited by Piyush Bisht