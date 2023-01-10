What is Tom Brady's record vs. Dallas Cowboys? Here's how the Bucs QB's stats hold up against NFL wild-card opponents

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in their first game of the postseason. Although Brady isn't getting any younger, the quarterback has history on his side as he boasts an incredible record against the NFC East outfit.

Brady has faced the Cowboys seven times in his illustrious 23-year NFL career and has recorded seven wins against them. This will certainly be a worry for Jerry Jones, who is hoping that his Dallas team make a deep run into the playoffs.

Has Tom Brady ever lost to the Cowboys?

Tom Brady in action vs Dallas Cowboys

Brady is undefeated in seven games against the Cowboys. When he played for the New England Patriots, the quarterback led his team to five wins in five outings against Dallas.

Tom Brady career vs Cowboys



2003 Week 11 WIN

2007 Week 6 WIN

2011 Week 6 WIN

2015 Week 5 WIN

2019 Week 12 WIN

2021 Week 1 WIN

He has also guided Tampa Bay to two victories against the Cowboys so far. Brady last faced Dallas in the opening game of the 2022 regular season. The Buccaneers trounced Dallas 19-3 as Brady threw for 212 yards with one touchdown.

In total, Brady has racked up a staggering 1,945 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games against the Cowboys. However, Monday's encounter will be the first time that he faces Dallas in the playoffs.

Bucs vs Cowboys Prediction: Will Brady be 8-0 against Dallas this weekend?

As things stand, the Cowboys are the favorites to win against the Buccaneers in the wild-card round. Dak Prescott looked like a man on a mission in the last few weeks of the regular season. However, the Cowboys suffered a shock defeat against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.

However, one still couldn't put it past Tom Brady to pull another rabbit out of his hat. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has a habit of delivering on the big stage.

Nonetheless, we expect Brady to suffer his first defeat against the Cowboys in the playoffs. Our prediction is that Brady will be 7-1 against Dallas after Monday's matchup.

