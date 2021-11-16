What did Tom Brady say in post-game conference after Buccaneers' loss to WFT?

The frustration was palpable in Tom Brady's press conference after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team. Coming into the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were widely favored to win.

Even though they had lost to the New Orleans Saints a couple of weeks back, Tom Brady could once again not lead his team to victory. He himself was at fault for a couple of interceptions and his anger with himself was summarized in his comments after the game.

Tom Brady lets his frustration show in terse comments

Tom Brady did not hang about after a game in which he threw for just 220 yards, two of which were interceptions, and came back with a loss. His conference just lasted about a hundred seconds and he was done.

The first question asked Tom Brady about the lack of production downfield, his couple of interceptions and whether he thought that his receivers had let him down by letting the balls go through their hands. Tom Brady was non-committal in his response, saying,

“We just never really played on our terms. We played from behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan.”

The second question asked was about the bye week and whether that affected their performance. His response at the time was also generic in nature instead of addressing the question posed.

“We have obviously . . . not a great day of football for us. Doesn’t matter who you play if we have a bunch of self-inflicted errors. We gotta eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.

Unfortunately for the assembled mediapersons, that was about as good as it got from Tom Brady. His next answers were even more evasive and short. When asked about his analysis of the two interceptions he threw in the game, he responded with

"We started with the ball and they came away with it."

All of his frustrations were summed up perhaps in his final answer when he was asked how he was feeling at the moment. Instead of even explaining his emotions, Tom Brady summarized his whole outlook towards the game in a short sentence,

"I like to win."

And that was that. As he goes into next week, one can expect Tom Brady to be fired up. He will be coming up against a team that he hates the most. The New York Giants better beware.

