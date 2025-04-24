What did Travis Hunter major in at Colorado? Educational background of top draft prospect explored

Two-way star Travis Hunter played around 1,500 snaps in 2024 and helped the Colorado Buffaloes achieve a 9-4 record while being a dominant player on both defense and offense. The Heisman Trophy, the Bednarik Award for best defensive player and the Hornung Award for most versatile player highlighted how impressive he was.

While showing exceptional agility and remarkable talent on the field, Hunter also excelled academically at the University of Colorado. Hunter majored in anthropology at the institution while pursuing his goals of becoming an NFL star.

According to reports, Hunter changed his major to anthropology for a reason after first choosing psychology.

In an interview with USA TODAY Sports in Nov. 2024, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner revealed why he switched from psychology to anthropology as his major.

"I’m an anthropology major, and I really enjoy learning about different cultures and how they interact with one another. Being able to learn about these cultures and skills is incredibly beneficial to me even when playing football," Hunter said. "I have the opportunity to learn the importance of accepting and interacting with other people and playing with other people despite their cultural or ethnic makeup."

Travis Hunter won the Heisman in Dec. 2024, becoming the first Academic All-American to do so since Florida quarterback Tim Tebow did it in 2007.

What was Travis Hunter's GPA at Colorado?

Travis Hunter, along with head coach Deion Sanders and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, moved to the University of Colorado after being at Jackson State for a year.

"I think it's a 3.7 or a 3.9. Something like that" Hunter said in a recent interview with CBS Sports when asked what his final GPA was, showing his success both on and off the field.

Fans were startled and probably even more astonished by Hunter's abilities when they learned that he was still able to achieve academic success in college.

Sanders had 171 catches for 2,167 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns at the end of his collegiate football career. In addition, he had one rushing touchdown from three carries.

Hunter recorded nine interceptions, 26 pass breakups, three tackles for a loss, 87 tackles (63 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing defense.

Regarding the NFL draft, most mock drafts indicate that Hunter is projected to be selected as the second overall pick, currently held by the Cleveland Browns. Irrespective of where he lands, a lucky NFL organization will get a multifaceted talent on the field and a smart member off it when the draft kicks off on Thursday.

