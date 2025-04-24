"3.7 GPA for an athlete really means like a 2.2" - NFL fans not impressed with Travis Hunter's grades in college

Travis Hunter is one of the top college football players in this year's NFL draft. After winning the Heisman trophy in 2024, the Colorado two-way star is projected to be a top-three pick on Thursday. Amidst his quest to become an NFL star, Hunter also pursued his academics as an anthropology major at the University of Colorado.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Hunter was asked about his final GPA before graduating from the University. The two-way star let out a sigh before revealing what he achieved through academics.

"I think it was a 3.7, or a 3.9, something like that," Hunter said.

NFL fans, however, were not impressed with Hunter's grades.

"A 3.7 for an athlete really means like a 2.2," one fan commented.

"College football players take the easiest degree plans," another fan said.

"College athletes are given bogus grades. Trust me, I used to turn in plagiarized garbage and get A's," this fan wrote.

"Bro took Communications 1 16 times," another fan said.

"3.7? That's all he could afford," this fan commented.

"College athletes don't do their own work he can thank his assigned nerd for that I went D2 and our coach made sure someone was always on our work I couldn't imagine for a Heisman lol," one fan said.

Travis Hunter initially chose psychology as his major at the University of Colorado. However, he later changed it to pursue anthropology.

Why did Travis Hunter change his major?

Last year in November, the Colorado two-way star had an interview with USA TODAY Sports, where he shared the reason behind choosing anthropology as his major over psychology.

The 2024 Heisman winner revealed his profound love for learning about different cultures and their interaction with each other as a factor in this decision. Hunter also talked about how anthropology could help him in his football journey.

"Being able to learn about these cultures and skills is incredibly beneficial to me even when playing football," Hunter said. "I have the opportunity to learn the importance of accepting and interacting with other people and playing with other people despite their cultural or ethnic makeup."

The NFL is a vast ocean of players from various cultural backgrounds. This could probably help Hunter assimilate quickly with the franchise that drafts him on Thursday.

