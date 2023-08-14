What is Trey Lance's ethnicity? Exploring 49ers QB's family's lineage

On Sunday, something monumental happened in the NFL: Trey Lance, the quarterback who was supposed to be the San Francisco 49ers' future franchise leader, finally played a game after almost a year, starting against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the third overall pick of 2021 looks to overcome the fatigue from not having played for so long, the question looms: what lineage does he have? And how did it affect him?

Trey Lance's ethnicity explored

There are many biracial athletes today, especially in the NFL. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are among the most prominent examples of this, and Trey Lance is among the latest in that long line.

Born on May 9, 2000, he has an African-American father in Carlton and a Caucasian mother in Angie. He has a younger brother, Bryce, who currently plays wide receiver at his alma mater North Dakota State.

Growing up in a mixed-race household in a mostly white rural town, Lance immediately had to understand the differences in which he and his brother were raised. In a interview with NBC before he began his professional career, he said:

“Obviously, I grew up differently than 90 percent of the people that I was around. Me and my brother just grew up differently. Our household was different, and I knew that obviously from an early age. I can see that my skin color is different than everyone else’s.

“I think I thought about it, but it was just something that I got used to at such an early age that it wasn't ever anything that I didn't feel I can’t handle.”

The Black Lives Matter protests coincided with his last collegiate season, and he decided to make his voice known. He participated in demonstrations in Fargo, then donned these special cleats to his last game as a Bison, with references to the deaths of Breanna Taylor and other black civilians aplenty:

The cleats Trey Lance wore to his final collegiate game - via X

After that game, he turned pro, but until recently he had been unable to fully showcase his skills.

How did Trey Lance perform in preseason game vs Raiders?

But that dry spell ended on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Brock Purdy still focused on healing his shoulder, Trey Lance finally got to play a snap.

Alas, his return prove one to forget, as the San Francisco 49ers lost 7-34 at the Raiders of former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who did not play.

Lance completed 10 of 15 attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown in that game, but he was also sacked four times. His first three drives ended in a punt, and a fourth was almost intercepted by cornerback Dule Shelley before tight end Ross Dwelley scooped up the ball for the visitors' only score.

After the game, he said:

"I got to be better. It's not on those guys. They did a great job, and they're competing their butts off. So we'll continue to work together."

The 49ers' next preseason game is against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19. And with Purdy almost fully healed, Lance needs to put up great performances to wrest the QB1 spot away from him.